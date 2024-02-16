In January, production of petroleum products decreased in Azerbaijan

In January 2024, the production of petroleum products in Azerbaijan decreased in monetary terms by 9.6% to 303.6 million manats ($178.6 million) compared to January 2023.

In January 2024, a decline was recorded in the production of motor gasoline - 115.8 thousand tons (a decrease of 0.1%), gas oil (diesel fuel) - 179.2 thousand tons (a decrease of 7.4%), lubricating oils - 2.4 thousand tons (a decrease of 57.9%), liquefied natural gas - 16.4 thousand tons (a decline of 26.5%), petroleum coke -19.5 thousand tons (a decline of 13.3%), the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the reporting period, jet fuel was produced in the amount of 43.7 thousand tons (an increase of 4.8%), petroleum bitumen - 12.4 thousand tons (an increase of 22.8%). There was no production of fuel oil in January.

As of February 1, 2024, in the form of stocks of finished products in the warehouses of the Baku refinery there are: gasoline - 38 thousand tons, jet fuel – 27.6 thousand tons, gas oil (diesel fuel) - 107.2 thousand tons, fuel oil - 1.7 thousand tons, lubricating oils – 3.3 thousand tons, liquefied gas - 3.4 thousand tons, petroleum bitumen – 10.2 thousand tons, petroleum coke – 46.9 thousand tons