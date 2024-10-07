Kazakhstan citizens supported the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant

Voting in the national referendum on the possibility of constructing a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, which is planned to be built on the shore of the Lake Balkhash by 2035, ended yesterday at 20:00 Baku time. The ballot for the referendum includes one question: "Do you agree with the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?"

According to various exit polls, around 70% of participants supported the construction of the nuclear power plant, while about 28% opposed it. Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov stated that the country is considering building a second nuclear power plant on the Irtysh River near the city of Kurchatov. He mentioned that if Kazakhstan is genuinely moving towards carbon neutrality, it has no choice but to construct several stations.