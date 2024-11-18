OMV Stops Receiving Gas from Gazprom Export
Austria’s energy regulator, E-Control, has announced the cessation of gas deliveries from Gazprom Export to Austrian importer OMV Marketing und Trading, effective from 06:00 local time on November 16.
"At 6 AM, Gazprom Export stopped supplying gas to OMV Marketing und Trading," said a press release. "Prices remain stable, with no significant changes," the statement added.
Earlier, OMV had reported that it had received a notice from Gazprom Export regarding the suspension of gas supplies from November 16. On Saturday, Gazprom confirmed that it was still supplying gas to Europe via Ukraine at the usual volume of 42.4 mcm per day to the gas metering station (GMS) "Sudzha" in the Kursk region.
