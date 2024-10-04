SOCAR and “Gazprom Neft” Discuss Cooperation

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, met with Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Gazprom Neft”, on October 2. SOCAR’s social media publication noted that the meeting involved discussions on mutually interesting issues, but did not provide further details.

It is noteworthy that SOCAR and Gazprom have held periodic meetings over the past few years to discuss ongoing cooperation. In 2023, Azerbaijan imported 800 mcm of natural gas from Russia while supplying 356 mcm back to Russia. No gas transactions have occurred between SOCAR and Gazprom this year.