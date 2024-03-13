SOCAR has registered a new company with a capital of $16.5 million
SOCAR has registered a new company with a capital of $16.5 million
The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan has registered SOCAR Green LLC ("daughter" of SOCAR), the authorized capital of the company is $16.5 million.
"On March 1, 2024, SOCAR Green LLC was registered with registration number 1506714931. The authorized capital of the company is $16.5 million. The official representative of the company is Elmir Musayev," the tax service wrote in its departmental newspaper.
As previously reported, the Supervisory Board of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) in December 2023 approved the establishment of SOCAR Green LLC in order to develop renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, as well as achieve SOCAR's decarbonization goals.
-
-
- Energy
- 13 March 2024 07:34
Energy
-
- 13 March 2024, 07:44
In January-February 2024, Azerbaijan increased gas production by 2.5% up to 8.2 bcm compared to January-February 2023. During the reporting period, gas production volumes exceeded the January-February 2023 figure by 240 mcm, data of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
-
The volume of production of liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan continues to decline. In January-February 2024, oil production with condensate in Azerbaijanamounted to 4.8 million tons, the operational data of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Compared to the same period last year, production volumes decreased by 5.9% or 300 thousand tons.
-
- 13 March 2024, 07:39
In January-February 2024, Azerbaijan exported 4.1 bcm, the statement of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. The same time, the Ministry indicates that export volumes remained unchanged compared to the same period last year. Although on the website of the Ministry of Azerbaijan, gas statistics for January-February 2023 indicate that total exports amounted to 4.3 bcm.
-
In January-February 2024, the JOCAP Operating Company (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum B.V.) produced 300 mcm of gas from the “Absheron” gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea. According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, 130 mcm of gas were produced from the “Absheron” field in January this year, and 170 mcm of natural gas were produced in February.
Leave a review