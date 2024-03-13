  • contact.az Contact
  SOCAR has registered a new company with a capital of $16.5 million
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

SOCAR has registered a new company with a capital of $16.5 million

The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan has registered SOCAR Green LLC ("daughter" of SOCAR), the authorized capital of the company is $16.5 million.

"On March 1, 2024, SOCAR Green LLC was registered with registration number 1506714931. The authorized capital of the company is $16.5 million. The official representative of the company is Elmir Musayev," the tax service wrote in its departmental newspaper.

As previously reported, the Supervisory Board of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) in December 2023 approved the establishment of SOCAR Green LLC in order to develop renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, as well as achieve SOCAR's decarbonization goals.

 

