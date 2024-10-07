The Prime Minister issued a severe reprimand to the president of "Azerenerji"

The President of Azerbaijan’s state electricity monopoly, Azerenerji, Balababa Rzayev, has been issued a severe reprimand for violating gas usage regulations and exporting electricity without proper government approval, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the reprimand order following allegations that Rzayev disregarded the fuel and energy balance guidelines for 2024, the Cabinet’s press service stated. The reprimand specifically cited Rzayev’s failure to adhere to gas usage directions and for unauthorized electricity exports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji produced 16.98 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January to August 2024 and exported 858.9 million kWh. The company also imported 125.5 million kWh during the same period.

The fuel and energy balance of Azerbaijan, which outlines production, consumption, and export targets for the country’s energy sector, is approved annually by the Prime Minister, typically in December. However, the document is not publicly accessible, despite not carrying a confidentiality stamp or being marked "for official use only." This lack of transparency contrasts with neighboring Georgia, where the annual fuel and energy balance and any subsequent amendments are made publicly available.

The reprimand highlights growing concerns within the government regarding transparency and adherence to regulations within state-owned enterprises, as the country seeks to optimize its energy strategy and improve economic oversight.

No immediate comment was available from Azerenerji or its president regarding the reprimand.