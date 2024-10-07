Balababa Rzayev
The Prime Minister issued a severe reprimand to the president of "Azerenerji"
The President of Azerbaijan’s state electricity monopoly, Azerenerji, Balababa Rzayev, has been issued a severe reprimand for violating gas usage regulations and exporting electricity without proper government approval, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the reprimand order following allegations that Rzayev disregarded the fuel and energy balance guidelines for 2024, the Cabinet’s press service stated. The reprimand specifically cited Rzayev’s failure to adhere to gas usage directions and for unauthorized electricity exports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji produced 16.98 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January to August 2024 and exported 858.9 million kWh. The company also imported 125.5 million kWh during the same period.
The fuel and energy balance of Azerbaijan, which outlines production, consumption, and export targets for the country’s energy sector, is approved annually by the Prime Minister, typically in December. However, the document is not publicly accessible, despite not carrying a confidentiality stamp or being marked "for official use only." This lack of transparency contrasts with neighboring Georgia, where the annual fuel and energy balance and any subsequent amendments are made publicly available.
The reprimand highlights growing concerns within the government regarding transparency and adherence to regulations within state-owned enterprises, as the country seeks to optimize its energy strategy and improve economic oversight.
No immediate comment was available from Azerenerji or its president regarding the reprimand.
Energy
-
- 7 October 2024, 07:42
This year, Azerbaijan is expected to export 9.6 bcm of gas to Italy, the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated during a meeting with the Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, while visiting Brazil, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. The expansion of energy ties, particularly the cooperation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) with the company Eni S.P.A, the increase in the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the participation of CESI in the technical and economic justification of the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" corridor, and the possibilities for expanding renewable energy supplies were noted.
-
- 7 October 2024, 07:40
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its urea plant, Azad Huseynov, the chief data specialist of the company’s subsidiary "Caspian Innovation Center,"stated during discussions at the Baku Climate Action Week forum. "An ENOM (Energy Network Optimizing Model) system based on artificial intelligence has been implemented at SOCAR's urea plant. This technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness.
-
- 7 October 2024, 07:35
The Closed Joint Stock Company "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" (ASCO) is beginning to use new types of fuel to achieve zero emissions, ASCO Chairman Rauf Veliyev told journalists. He noted that an order has already been placed with the Baku Shipbuilding Plant for the construction of the first hybrid diving vessel. "Both the concept and engineering of this project were developed by the ASCO Research Institute. This is one of the steps taken to achieve the zero-emission goal. Shipping, in general, is a type of international trade activity worldwide. Therefore, we are building our operations not only in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation but also in compliance with international convention requirements," he said.
-
- 7 October 2024, 07:30
All power lines in the city of Zangilan (liberated from Armenian occupation on October 18, 2020) will be laid underground, Rashad Ibrahimov, deputy head of the operation management for the Karabakh region of the Open Joint Stock Company "Azərişıq" (the state monopoly for electricity distribution in Azerbaijan) reported. According to him, the advantage of substation No. 1, with a capacity of 35/4 kV, located in Zangilan, is that the power lines to all residential and public facilities in the vicinity will run completely underground.
