Türkiye Receives U.S. Exemption for Payment of Russian Gas Costs
Türkiye has received an exemption from the United States for "Gazprombank" in relation to payments for Russian gas, the NTV channel reported citing a statement by Türkiye's Minister of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar. It is noted that this issue was previously discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Türkiye.
Türkiye imports around 30 bcm of gas annually from Russia via two pipelines across the Black Sea: the Blue Stream (capacity of 16 bcm per year) and the TurkStream (15.75 bcm).
Energy
-
- 25 December 2024, 07:45
BP hopes that its participation in the development of the "Karabakh" oil field and the "Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu and Aypara" (ADUA) structures in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will be an opportunity to implement international standards within these projects.
-
- 25 December 2024, 07:43
Established in 1999, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) currently holds assets exceeding $60 billion, which is roughly 80% of the country’s economy, SOFAZ’s Executive Director Israfil Mamedov said at the annual meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Oil Fund’s establishment. He noted that the revenue from managing SOFAZ’s assets has already surpassed $15 billion.
-
- 25 December 2024, 07:40
Azerbaijan is expected to supply Bulgaria with 2 bcm of gas in 2024, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, stated in an interview with Euronews Bulgaria. The diplomat emphasized that energy is one of the priority areas in bilateral relations between Baku and Sofia.
-
- 25 December 2024, 07:37
Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov stated. According to him, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as traditional energy exporters, are actively developing cooperation in this field.
Leave a review