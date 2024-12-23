Türkiye Receives U.S. Exemption for Payment of Russian Gas Costs

Türkiye has received an exemption from the United States for "Gazprombank" in relation to payments for Russian gas, the NTV channel reported citing a statement by Türkiye's Minister of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar. It is noted that this issue was previously discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye imports around 30 bcm of gas annually from Russia via two pipelines across the Black Sea: the Blue Stream (capacity of 16 bcm per year) and the TurkStream (15.75 bcm).