Turkmenistan Highlights the Regional Importance of TAPI at the OSCE Forum
Turkmenistan Highlights the Regional Importance of TAPI at the OSCE Forum
The Turkmen delegation highlighted the significance of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline for strengthening energy security and economic cooperation in the region at the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum.
According to the Turkmenistan Embassy in Vienna, from September 12-13 in Prague, the Turkmen delegation, led by the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the OSCE, Ambassador Hemra Amanov, actively participated in the forum dedicated to security and stability in the region and adaptation to climate change.
During the forum, the Turkmen delegation paid special attention to the TAPI project, which Turkmenistan views as a crucial element for ensuring energy security and regional economic cooperation.
The forum also addressed national efforts on digitalization, including the implementation of the "Smart City Arkadag" project, the importance of continued cooperation in water resource management, strengthening energy infrastructure, and combating climate change.
Energy
-
In two days, it will be 30 years since the signing of the "Contract of the Century" - the production sharing agreement (PSA) for the deepwater Caspian fields of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli". The contract was initially signed for 30 years. However, on September 14, 2017, it was extended until 2050. Production of the first oil began in early November 1997.
-
- 18 September 2024, 07:11
bp and “Apollo” have agreed on the acquisition of a non-controlling stake in bp Pipelines TAP Limited, which owns 20 percent of Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP). The deal is valued at one billion USD.
-
- 18 September 2024, 07:08
In 2024, Azerbaijan will export a total of 25 bcm of gas, with 9.8 bcm going to Türkiye, and 12.5 bcm to Europe, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated on September 16 during a meeting with colleagues from the Turkic States Organization.
-
- 18 September 2024, 07:05
The official Bishkek has proposed that Azerbaijan enter into a long-term contract for the supply and processing of crude oil, reported the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy yesterday.
Leave a review