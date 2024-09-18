Turkmenistan Highlights the Regional Importance of TAPI at the OSCE Forum

The Turkmen delegation highlighted the significance of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline for strengthening energy security and economic cooperation in the region at the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum.

According to the Turkmenistan Embassy in Vienna, from September 12-13 in Prague, the Turkmen delegation, led by the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the OSCE, Ambassador Hemra Amanov, actively participated in the forum dedicated to security and stability in the region and adaptation to climate change.

During the forum, the Turkmen delegation paid special attention to the TAPI project, which Turkmenistan views as a crucial element for ensuring energy security and regional economic cooperation.

The forum also addressed national efforts on digitalization, including the implementation of the "Smart City Arkadag" project, the importance of continued cooperation in water resource management, strengthening energy infrastructure, and combating climate change.