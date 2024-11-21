Accounting Chamber considers receipts from lease of state property to be low
There is additional potential in Azerbaijan associated with budget receipts from leasing of state property.
This is stated in the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber on the Draft Law ‘On State Budget for 2025’.
According to the document, the analysis and measures of external state financial control have given grounds to conclude that there is an additional potential for this source.
As predicted, in 2025, a share of state property lease receipts in Azerbaijan will account for AZN 34 million, or 0.1 % of budget receipts. This is up by 21.4 % from the approved forecast for 2024.
