U.S. Confirms Giving Ukraine Anti-Personnel Mines, Send More Military Aid
The Biden administration on Wednesday confirmed the reports that the U.S. would soon supply Ukraine with non-persistent anti-personnel landmines, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"I can confirm... that we are providing the Ukrainian government with non-persistent anti-personnel landmines. We have been providing them with anti-tank landmines for some time, but this is the first time we are providing them with anti-personnel landmines," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.
Washington the past week has been implementing ways to boost Ukraine’s prospects on the battlefield with more capabilities and lethal aid. According to Miller, these mines are designed to rapidly blunt advances by ground forces, significantly enhancing Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly in the east, when combined with other U.S.-supplied munitions.
The spokesperson went on to explain that U.S-provided landmines are electrically fused and powered by batteries so that when the battery runs out, they won’t detonate. They can become inert in anywhere from four hours to two weeks.
The move comes as Kyiv is looking to push back against a larger Russian military, which is encroaching on Ukrainian positions across the 600-mile front and with particular force in the Donetsk region.
On Wednesday, the Biden administration also announced additional security assistance for Ukraine. The package, which has an estimated value of $275M, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: munitions for rocket systems and artillery, anti-tank weapons.
"We will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield and prevail in its defense against Russia’s aggression," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
