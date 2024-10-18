'Az In Telecom' looking for insurer
'Az In Telecom', a company subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is holding an open tender for voluntary insurance of an administrative building and a data center. This is reported on the unified Internet portal of public procurement.
The message says that the fee for participation in the tender is 250 manats. Applicants can submit their proposals by November 5 at the address: Baku, Nasimi district, Alibey Huseynzadeh str., 74.
The proposals will be considered on November 5 at 17:00 at the specified address.
