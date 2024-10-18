  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy150 C
  • Saturday, 19 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Two people killed in explosion in five-storey building in Ganja
Two people killed in explosion in five-storey building in Ganja

Two people killed in explosion in five-storey building in Ganja

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Two people killed in explosion in five-storey building in Ganja

Two people were killed and four others injured this morning as a result of an explosion in a flat in a five-storey building in Ganja.

The explosion occurred in a flat on the 4th floor. Emergencies Ministry rescuers extracted 4 residents alive from under the rubble, as well as the bodies of two dead, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Three injured were taken to Ganja hospital 'Abbas Sahhat'.

One of them, a man, was discharged after medical care, treatment of two women is continuing, their condition is stable, TƏBİB (Territorial Medical Units Management Association) reports.

Leave a review

Social

  • Weather on Saturday Social
    • 18 October 2024, 15:37

    Weather on Saturday

    On October 19, brief precipitation will continue in the capital. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will be +13 to +15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +17 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% both day and night.

    Read more
  • Regarding the '3+3' format: 'They want to hinder the EU and the US' Social
    • 18 October 2024, 15:30

    Regarding the '3+3' format: 'They want to hinder the EU and the US'

    On October 18, the third meeting in the "3+3" format is being held in Istanbul with the participation of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran. Although Georgia is included in the "3+3" format, the country has announced, as it did in previous meetings, that it will not participate in this meeting either.

    Read more
  • Why Are Billions Not Solving the 'Water Crisis' in Azerbaijan? Social
    • 18 October 2024, 14:49

    Why Are Billions Not Solving the 'Water Crisis' in Azerbaijan?

    Residents of Kərkənc village in the Shamakhi region report paying 35 manats for a single truck of water (such trucks arrive in the village five to six times a month). According to them, the water shortage challenges their livelihoods, orderliness, and agriculture.

    Read more
  • Two killed and one injured in quarrel in Gabala region Social
    • 18 October 2024, 12:58

    Two killed and one injured in quarrel in Gabala region

    An armed incident occurred in Gabala region, as a result of which two people were killed and one injured.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line