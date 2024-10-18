Two people killed in explosion in five-storey building in Ganja
Two people were killed and four others injured this morning as a result of an explosion in a flat in a five-storey building in Ganja.
The explosion occurred in a flat on the 4th floor. Emergencies Ministry rescuers extracted 4 residents alive from under the rubble, as well as the bodies of two dead, the Emergencies Ministry said.
Three injured were taken to Ganja hospital 'Abbas Sahhat'.
One of them, a man, was discharged after medical care, treatment of two women is continuing, their condition is stable, TƏBİB (Territorial Medical Units Management Association) reports.
