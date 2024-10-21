Azerbaijan increased spending on servicing state debt and obligations by 82%
Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures on servicing public debt and obligations in January-September 2024 amounted to 1.2955 billion manats. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.
According to the data, this is 81.5% more than the same period in 2023.
In 9 months, 1.1252 billion manats of the expenditures related to servicing public debt were allocated for external debt, and 170.3 million manats for domestic public debt servicing. This represents increases of 90.1% and 39.8% respectively compared to last year.
