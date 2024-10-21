Rainy weather is expected in the coming 24 hours
The rain that started in Baku on October 21 will continue until noon on the 22nd. In several areas of Absheron, the precipitation will be heavy with thunderstorms. In the regions of the country, the rain will last until October 23. Most of the country will experience intense precipitation with hail. In the mountains, it will snow. An increase in water levels in mountain rivers is expected, which may lead to mudslides.
The air temperature in Baku will be +9 to +11 degrees Celsius at night and +13 to +15 degrees during the day. Humidity will be 75-85% both day and night.
In the regions of the country, temperatures will be +6 to +10 degrees at night and +13 to +17 degrees during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from -3 to +2 degrees at night and +3 to +8 degrees during the day.
- Finance
- 21 October 2024 14:31
Social
- 22 October 2024, 13:57
A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Nizami district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has reported. Forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene, and additional information will be provided, the Ministry said. Other details are not reported.
- 22 October 2024, 13:30
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday. In the morning there will be rains in a number of places. Wind will be north-west, which will change into south-east in the second half of the day.
As a result of heavy rains, a two-storey old private house on 156 Abdulla Shaig Street in Yasamal district of Baku collapsed. Emergency Situations Ministry forces evacuated K.Nuriyeva, born in 1957, from under the rubble, the MES reports.
- 22 October 2024, 11:04
Last evening and night, marble “monuments” from the time of Hajibala (former mayor of the capital) once again reminded the residents of Baku of themselves. Underground passages and tunnels, decorated with marble and not equipped with an appropriate drainage system, caused a real flood in a number of districts of the capital.
