  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast130 C
  • Tuesday, 22 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(22 minutes ago)
Rainy weather is expected in the coming 24 hours

Rainy weather is expected in the coming 24 hours

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Rainy weather is expected in the coming 24 hours

The rain that started in Baku on October 21 will continue until noon on the 22nd. In several areas of Absheron, the precipitation will be heavy with thunderstorms. In the regions of the country, the rain will last until October 23. Most of the country will experience intense precipitation with hail. In the mountains, it will snow. An increase in water levels in mountain rivers is expected, which may lead to mudslides.

The air temperature in Baku will be +9 to +11 degrees Celsius at night and +13 to +15 degrees during the day. Humidity will be 75-85% both day and night.

In the regions of the country, temperatures will be +6 to +10 degrees at night and +13 to +17 degrees during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from -3 to +2 degrees at night and +3 to +8 degrees during the day.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line