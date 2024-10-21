Rainy weather is expected in the coming 24 hours

The rain that started in Baku on October 21 will continue until noon on the 22nd. In several areas of Absheron, the precipitation will be heavy with thunderstorms. In the regions of the country, the rain will last until October 23. Most of the country will experience intense precipitation with hail. In the mountains, it will snow. An increase in water levels in mountain rivers is expected, which may lead to mudslides.

The air temperature in Baku will be +9 to +11 degrees Celsius at night and +13 to +15 degrees during the day. Humidity will be 75-85% both day and night.

In the regions of the country, temperatures will be +6 to +10 degrees at night and +13 to +17 degrees during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from -3 to +2 degrees at night and +3 to +8 degrees during the day.