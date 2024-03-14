    • flag_AZ
  Azerbaijan raises receipts on compulsory health insurance by 16%
Azerbaijan raises receipts on compulsory health insurance by 16%

Azerbaijan raises receipts on compulsory health insurance by 16%

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan raises receipts on compulsory health insurance by 16%

In January-February 2024, receipts on contributions to compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan totalled 153.2 million manats.

This was reported by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The report says it is up by 15.5% from the same period of 2023.

Including the last year, receipts on off-budget organisations rose by 13.9% to AZN 110.4 million.

This year, the budget of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund is AZN 2,811.4 million. AZN 815.1 million of them should be formed at the expense of compulsory health insurance contributions. For 2 months, 18.8% of this amount has been collected.

Finance

