Court of Appeal to consider complaints of arrested defendants in "Toplum TV" case
Court of Appeal to consider complaints of arrested defendants in "Toplum TV" case
The Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) will consider the appeals of arrested defendants in the criminal case against "Toplum TV" on 15 March.
The appeals of Alesker Mammadli, founder of "Toplum TV"; Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI) and "Platform III Republic"; Ali Zeynal, IDI employee; and Ruslan Izzyatli, board member of "Platform III Republic" are scheduled for 12:00 pm.
Today at 15:00 the appeal of another employee of the IDI, Ramil Babayev, will be considered.
All the mentioned persons were detained on 6-8 March on charges of "smuggling of foreign currency". All of them were arrested for 4 months. The journalists deny the charges.
International organisations condemned the persecution of journalists and activists in the "Toplum TV" case. Note that law enforcers seized "Toplum TV"s equipment, following which the videos on its YouTube and Instagram accounts were deleted.--
Politics
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:45
The Baku Court of Appeal today heard the appeal of Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic department of Turan Agency, who was arrested in the "Abzas Media" case. The complaint was filed against the decision to extend his pre-trial detention for another three months.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:41
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 14 March announced 6 decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan, the specialised legal information website aihmaz.org reports One of the decisions declared illegal the conviction for defamation of Eldaniz Guliyev, head of the "Union of Intellectuals of Azerbaijan", to 480 hours of community service and a fine of 1000 manats for criticising traffic police.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:32
Topic of today's discussions was the strengthening of strategic cooperation of the three countries in the spheres of energy, transport, tourism and investment, as well as renewable energy. This was stated at a briefing by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.
-
- 15 March 2024, 11:24
The 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia opened in Baku on 15 March.
Leave a review