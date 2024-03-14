Court of Appeal to consider complaints of arrested defendants in "Toplum TV" case

The Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) will consider the appeals of arrested defendants in the criminal case against "Toplum TV" on 15 March.

The appeals of Alesker Mammadli, founder of "Toplum TV"; Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI) and "Platform III Republic"; Ali Zeynal, IDI employee; and Ruslan Izzyatli, board member of "Platform III Republic" are scheduled for 12:00 pm.

Today at 15:00 the appeal of another employee of the IDI, Ramil Babayev, will be considered.

All the mentioned persons were detained on 6-8 March on charges of "smuggling of foreign currency". All of them were arrested for 4 months. The journalists deny the charges.

International organisations condemned the persecution of journalists and activists in the "Toplum TV" case. Note that law enforcers seized "Toplum TV"s equipment, following which the videos on its YouTube and Instagram accounts were deleted.--