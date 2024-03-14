"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku

The "XI Global Baku Forum" on the theme "Restoration of the Fractured World" has opened today at Gulustan Palace.

The event is organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Note that over 350 guests from more than 70 countries of the world are taking part in the Forum.

Among the guests are former heads of state and government of a number of countries, as well as acting President of Albania Bayram Begay.

The Forum, which is to last until 16 March, will feature discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the new world order, security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a divided world, and more.

It will also discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security issues, etc.

The "XI Global Baku Forum" has turned into one of the leading international conferences of global scale, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the forum.

"I think the "XI Global Baku Forum" today stands in line with such leading international forums as the "Davos World Economic Forum" and the "Munich Security Conference," he added.--