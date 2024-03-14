"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku
"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku
The "XI Global Baku Forum" on the theme "Restoration of the Fractured World" has opened today at Gulustan Palace.
The event is organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Note that over 350 guests from more than 70 countries of the world are taking part in the Forum.
Among the guests are former heads of state and government of a number of countries, as well as acting President of Albania Bayram Begay.
The Forum, which is to last until 16 March, will feature discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the new world order, security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a divided world, and more.
It will also discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security issues, etc.
The "XI Global Baku Forum" has turned into one of the leading international conferences of global scale, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the forum.
"I think the "XI Global Baku Forum" today stands in line with such leading international forums as the "Davos World Economic Forum" and the "Munich Security Conference," he added.--
Politics
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:45
The Baku Court of Appeal today heard the appeal of Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic department of Turan Agency, who was arrested in the "Abzas Media" case. The complaint was filed against the decision to extend his pre-trial detention for another three months.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:41
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 14 March announced 6 decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan, the specialised legal information website aihmaz.org reports One of the decisions declared illegal the conviction for defamation of Eldaniz Guliyev, head of the "Union of Intellectuals of Azerbaijan", to 480 hours of community service and a fine of 1000 manats for criticising traffic police.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:32
Topic of today's discussions was the strengthening of strategic cooperation of the three countries in the spheres of energy, transport, tourism and investment, as well as renewable energy. This was stated at a briefing by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.
-
- 15 March 2024, 11:24
The 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia opened in Baku on 15 March.
Leave a review