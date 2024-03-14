    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 minutes ago)
"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku

"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku

The "XI Global Baku Forum" on the theme "Restoration of the Fractured World" has opened today at Gulustan Palace.

The event is organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Note that over 350 guests from more than 70 countries of the world are taking part in the Forum.
Among the guests are former heads of state and government of a number of countries, as well as acting President of Albania Bayram Begay.

The Forum, which is to last until 16 March, will feature discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the new world order, security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a divided world, and more.

It will also discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security issues, etc.

The "XI Global Baku Forum" has turned into one of the leading international conferences of global scale, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the forum.

"I think the "XI Global Baku Forum" today stands in line with such leading international forums as the "Davos World Economic Forum" and the "Munich Security Conference," he added.--

"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku
"XI Global Baku Forum" starts its work in Baku

Leave a review

Politics

Ermənistan Avropa İttifaqına namizəd statusu alır. Rəsmi Bakı nə düşünür? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line