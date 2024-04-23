Azerbaijan reduces surplus of consolidated budget by nearly 60%

In the first quarter of 2024, revenues to the consolidated budget of Azerbaijan totalled AZN 12.6 billion, or USD 7.4 billion, and budget deductions - AZN 9.3 billion, or USD 5.5 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The report said this is down by 18.9% and up by 23.7% from the same period in 2023, respectively.

As a result, a surplus of AZN 3.3 billion was formed in the consolidated budget. This is down by 58.5% from a year ago.