Azerbaijan reduces surplus of consolidated budget by nearly 60%

Last update

(3 hours ago)
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

In the first quarter of 2024, revenues to the consolidated budget of Azerbaijan totalled AZN 12.6 billion, or USD 7.4 billion, and budget deductions - AZN 9.3 billion, or USD 5.5 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The report said this is down by 18.9% and up by 23.7% from the same period in 2023, respectively.
As a result, a surplus of AZN 3.3 billion was formed in the consolidated budget. This is down by 58.5% from a year ago.

