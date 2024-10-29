Azerbaijan seeks banking co-operation with Hungary
Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Aliyar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Hungary Barnabas Virag within the framework of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in the US capital Washington. This is reported by the CBA.
According to the information, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation relations between the central banks and praised the organisation of joint visits for training and exchange of experience.
They also exchanged views on the current economic ties between the countries, macroeconomic situation and opportunities for co-operation between financial sectors.
- Economics
- 29 October 2024 12:34
