Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media
Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media
The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also attended the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan on 24 October. According to the Armenian daily 'Hraparak', the topic of prisoners was raised during the conversation.
‘Ararat Mirzoyan offered Ilham Aliyev to return at least a few captured servicemen in exchange for their participation in COP-29 and guaranteed that he would personally go to Baku to participate in the event, Aliyev instead of answering the question himself asked Pashinyan: ‘And why don't you demand Ruben Vardanyan?’. To this, the Armenian Prime Minister replied, ‘Because I know you won't give him.’ Aliyev, however, continued: ‘Instead, he is demanded from another country, Putin is demanding him,’ the publication writes.
Ararat Mirzoyan told about the content of this conversation to the deputies from ‘Civil Contract’ at a closed session on Friday evening,’ “Hraparak” notes.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:28
Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will lead his country to the UN climate conference COP29 to be held in Baku next month, 'The Times of Israel' reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:01
'Radio Liberty' president Stephen Capus has called for the release of journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:18
The United States on Tuesday condemned the reported execution of U.S. permanent resident and German-Iranian dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, calling the regime in Tehran 'brutal' and 'repressive', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:06
The Baku Court for Serious Crimes presided over by judge Shalala Hasanova sentenced Afghan citizen Fawzan Musa Khan, accused of planning a terrorist act in Azerbaijan, to 10 years of imprisonment on 29 October.
1 comment
Elvis
2024-10-29
Пашинян не настолько глупой чтоб вызволить из плена олигарха который может прийти к власти как Иванишвили в Грузии