Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also attended the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan on 24 October. According to the Armenian daily 'Hraparak', the topic of prisoners was raised during the conversation.

‘Ararat Mirzoyan offered Ilham Aliyev to return at least a few captured servicemen in exchange for their participation in COP-29 and guaranteed that he would personally go to Baku to participate in the event, Aliyev instead of answering the question himself asked Pashinyan: ‘And why don't you demand Ruben Vardanyan?’. To this, the Armenian Prime Minister replied, ‘Because I know you won't give him.’ Aliyev, however, continued: ‘Instead, he is demanded from another country, Putin is demanding him,’ the publication writes.

Ararat Mirzoyan told about the content of this conversation to the deputies from ‘Civil Contract’ at a closed session on Friday evening,’ “Hraparak” notes.