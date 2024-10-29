  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Patchy rain nearby14.60 C
  • Wednesday, 30 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media
Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media

Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ararat Mirzoyan ready to attend COP29 in exchange for release of prisoners - mass media

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also attended the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan on 24 October. According to the Armenian daily 'Hraparak', the topic of prisoners was raised during the conversation.

‘Ararat Mirzoyan offered Ilham Aliyev to return at least a few captured servicemen in exchange for their participation in COP-29 and guaranteed that he would personally go to Baku to participate in the event, Aliyev instead of answering the question himself asked Pashinyan: ‘And why don't you demand Ruben Vardanyan?’. To this, the Armenian Prime Minister replied, ‘Because I know you won't give him.’ Aliyev, however, continued: ‘Instead, he is demanded from another country, Putin is demanding him,’ the publication writes.

Ararat Mirzoyan told about the content of this conversation to the deputies from ‘Civil Contract’ at a closed session on Friday evening,’ “Hraparak” notes.

1 comment

  • Elvis

    2024-10-29

    Пашинян не настолько глупой чтоб вызволить из плена олигарха который может прийти к власти как Иванишвили в Грузии

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line