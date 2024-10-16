  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijani population gains about AZN 62 billion for 9 months

The news agency Turan
In January-September 2024, the population of Azerbaijan gained nominal income worth AZN 61,587 million. This is reported by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, this is up by 6.1% from the same period of 2023.

Over the past year, nominal income per capita in the country rose by 5.6% and reached AZN 6,039.

