Trade unionist Mustafayev complains of treatment denial in prison hospital

Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.

Recall that Mustafayev had been in the prison hospital from 20 to 28 September, but he was returned to the colony without examination and treatment, where he started a hunger strike as a sign of protest.

On 3 October, after his return to the hospital, he stopped his hunger strike. However, he was kept in the hospital for five days and returned to the colony without treatment.

Moreover, Mustafayev was deprived of the possibility to call home and see his relatives in the hospital. When he protested about this, he was handcuffed, dragged into a car and brought to colony number 13, activist associates said.

Mustafayev still complains of severe pain in his head and spine. However, the penitentiary service could not be reached for comment.

*Elvin Mustafayev was detained on 4 August 2023 and charged with drug trafficking. Mustafayev denied the charges, claiming that the drugs were planted on him by law enforcers. On 31 January, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. The real reason for the arrest is Mustafayev's fight for the rights of service workers.