95% of drugs smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran
95% of drugs smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran
Over 95% of drugs were smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran. This is stated in the report of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Combating Drug Addiction and Illegal Drug Trafficking for 9 months of the last year.
4 tonnes 881 kg. of the total amount of confiscated drugs (82%) were marijuana. Of these, 3 tonnes 888 kg. were enriched marijuana imported from abroad.
Further 605 kg were grown in Azerbaijan in greenhouses, cellars, forest meadows and riverbanks.
In the reviewed period, 5,781 people were prosecuted in drug cases, including 5,621 men and 160 women.
At the same time, 48 persons were foreigners and 111 kg of drugs were seized from them.
-
- Politics
- 16 October 2024 13:36
-
Social
-
- 16 October 2024, 17:37
On October 17, Baku will be overcast. During the night and morning, there will be brief rains in some areas. The wind will be moderate, coming from the southeast. Daytime temperatures will range from +17 to +20 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 65-75%. Rain is expected in the regions of the country, heavy rainfall in some region. The wind will be gusty, coming from the west. Daytime temperatures will be +17 to +21 degrees Celsius in lowland areas, while in the mountains, it will be +10 to +15 degrees Celsius.
-
- 16 October 2024, 12:07
On 15 October, 18 people applied to the Tovuz central district hospital with complaints of food poisoning, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.
-
- 15 October 2024, 12:27
On October 16, precipitation will take place throughout Azerbaijan, including Baku. In the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus, Gazakh-Ganja, Sheki-Balakyan, in the Central lowland, Guba-Gusar and Astara-Lyankaryan zones, the rains will be intense.
-
- 14 October 2024, 22:57
On October 14, the Azerbaijani national football team lost to Slovakia in a home match of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 1:3.
Leave a review