95% of drugs smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran

Over 95% of drugs were smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran. This is stated in the report of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Combating Drug Addiction and Illegal Drug Trafficking for 9 months of the last year.

4 tonnes 881 kg. of the total amount of confiscated drugs (82%) were marijuana. Of these, 3 tonnes 888 kg. were enriched marijuana imported from abroad.

Further 605 kg were grown in Azerbaijan in greenhouses, cellars, forest meadows and riverbanks.

In the reviewed period, 5,781 people were prosecuted in drug cases, including 5,621 men and 160 women.

At the same time, 48 persons were foreigners and 111 kg of drugs were seized from them.