Anar Mammadli's health deteriorating

The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.

According to him, he met with Mammadli in Baku detention center No. 1 on 14 October.

Mammadli has severe pains in his back and head. ‘Anar's health is deteriorating day by day. There is no response to our requests for his examination and treatment,’ the lawyer said.

In the near future, Elchin Sadigov will apply to the court to replace Mammadli's arrest with house arrest. However, the lawyer claims that no investigative actions have been carried out against Anar Mammadli.

The investigative body has not responded to the lawyer's statements. In addition, it is not reported when the preliminary investigation will be completed.

In turn, the penitentiary service has not yet commented on the words of Anar Mammadli's lawyer.

*Anar Mammadli was detained on 29 April, and on 30 April he was charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling - committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

A number of international organizations, as well as the US State Department and the US Embassy, have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Anar Mammadli and others arrested.

Anar Mammadli is the head of a non-governmental organization specializing in electoral law in Azerbaijan. He is the author of critical reports on the elections.

As a rule, Azerbaijani officials reject accusations of attacks on freedom of speech and press in Azerbaijan, unjustified arrests of journalists and activists and emphasize that fundamental rights and freedoms as well as media freedom are fully ensured in Azerbaijan.