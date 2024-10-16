Azerbaijan's consolidated budget surplus exceeded $ 5 million
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget surplus exceeded $ 5 million
In January-September 2024, receipts to the consolidated budget of Azerbaijan totalled AZN 37,141.5 million, and deductions from the budget - AZN 28,472.2 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.
According to the data, they are up by 0.7% and 9.9% from the same period of 2023 respectively.
The consolidated budget ended up with a surplus of AZN 8,669.3 million or $ 5,099.6 million, down 21.1 % from a year ago.
