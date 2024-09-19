  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves approach $73 billion

The news agency Turan
In January-August 2024, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves rose by 6.1% and reached $72.6 billion. This is reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

"In the first half of this year, the country's balance of payments had a current account surplus of $2.6 billion, or 7.5% of gross domestic product (GDP). The foreign trade balance, which is the main component of the current account, recorded a surplus of $5.5 billion in 8 months," the CBA said in a statement.

