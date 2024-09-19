  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy19.20 C
  • Friday, 20 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Visit of chief of general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Italy
Visit of chief of general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Italy

Visit of chief of general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Italy

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Visit of chief of general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Italy

Head of the general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces Kerim Veliyev arrived in Italy on 19 September on an official visit.

The program of the visit includes meetings with the Italian military leadership and visits to defense industry companies, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line