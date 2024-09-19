Visit of chief of general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Italy
Head of the general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces Kerim Veliyev arrived in Italy on 19 September on an official visit.
The program of the visit includes meetings with the Italian military leadership and visits to defense industry companies, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.
19 September 2024
