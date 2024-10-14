"Bank of Baku" gained AZN 20 million of net profit for 9 months
"Bank of Baku" released its financial figures for January-September 2024.
The bank gained AZN 20 million of net profit for 9 months, which is down by 17.6% from the same period of the last year.
As of the beginning of October, the "Bank of Baku" assets were up by 12.6% from the beginning of last October - AZN 919.5 million, including the net loan portfolio 19.1% higher - AZN 690.8 million.
At that, the bank’s liabilities amounted to AZN 769.8 million (13.4% more), including the deposit portfolio of AZN 571.3 million (26.5% more), the balance capital of AZN 149.7 million (8.6% more), the registered capital of AZN 52.9 million (unchanged).
