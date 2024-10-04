'Caspian Equipment' prepares for capital growth

'Caspian Equipment' company (sells engines and lubricants, batteries, tires, filters and other spare parts) announced the issue of shares worth AZN 0.1 million.

The company placed the prospectus of its shares in the electronic disclosure system of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, it is planned to place 100 ordinary, registered, undocumented shares with a par value of AZN 1,000 or more. Underwriter for the offering is 'CPM-Invest', an investment company. If all shares are sold, the authorized capital of 'Caspian Equipment' company will rise from AZN 0.1 to 0.2 million.