European observers are conducting intelligence in the interests of NATO against Russia and Iran - FSS Director

The West seeks to introduce its ‘peacekeeping’ contingent of NATO countries in Transcaucasia, allegedly to help settle relations between Yerevan and Baku, Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

‘The Americans and Europeans are clearly not interested in establishing stability in Transcaucasia. Inclining Yerevan to delay negotiations with Baku, the West is trying to lead the process of Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and achieve the deployment of its own ‘peacekeeping’ contingent in the region - under the auspices of the UN, but in reality - the NATO one.’ This was stated by Bortnikov, speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS in Astana.

According to him, the EU observation mission deployed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘is conducting intelligence activities in the interests of a particular NATO country against Russia and its partners.’

In exchange for favorable arms supplies and security guarantees, the West is pushing for the Armenian government to withdraw from the CSTO, which would make Yerevan even more dependent on NATO for its relations with Baku.

‘Given the previous experience of NATO mediation in different regions of the world, NATO's entrenchment in Transcaucasia will not contribute to stability in the region,’ Bortnikov stressed.

The FSS Director added that Western countries provoke other conflicts in the post-Soviet space, where Belarus, the Baltic States, Poland and Moldova will be dragged into.

Recall that the EU long-term mission was deployed to Armenia on 20 February 2023 for a period of 2 years and consisted of 100 persons. In December 2023, the EU announced the expansion of the mission to 209 persons.