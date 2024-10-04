Georgian human rights activists expressed concern about Afgan Sadygov's health condition

The human rights organisation ‘Rights of Georgia’ expressed concern about the state of health of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website 'Azel Tv', who has been on hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center since 21 September.

On 2 and 3 October lawyers of ‘Rights of Georgia’ met with Afgan Sadygov in the detention center. They drew attention to the deterioration of Sadygov's health condition, according to the lawyers, it is difficult for him to move, speak and concentrate.

In this regard, the organisation ‘Rights of Georgia’ appealed to the Penitentiary Service with a request to transfer Afgan Sadigov to an appropriate medical institution.

The Ombudsman of Georgia has been informed about Afgan Sadygov's condition, the representatives of the organisation said.

*Afgan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying he could only fly to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was detained at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku he is accused of extortion and demanded extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.