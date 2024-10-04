Georgian human rights activists expressed concern about Afgan Sadygov's health condition
Georgian human rights activists expressed concern about Afgan Sadygov's health condition
The human rights organisation ‘Rights of Georgia’ expressed concern about the state of health of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website 'Azel Tv', who has been on hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center since 21 September.
On 2 and 3 October lawyers of ‘Rights of Georgia’ met with Afgan Sadygov in the detention center. They drew attention to the deterioration of Sadygov's health condition, according to the lawyers, it is difficult for him to move, speak and concentrate.
In this regard, the organisation ‘Rights of Georgia’ appealed to the Penitentiary Service with a request to transfer Afgan Sadigov to an appropriate medical institution.
The Ombudsman of Georgia has been informed about Afgan Sadygov's condition, the representatives of the organisation said.
*Afgan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying he could only fly to Azerbaijan.
In August, Sadygov was detained at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku he is accused of extortion and demanded extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 18:08
The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:49
On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:19
Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
Leave a review