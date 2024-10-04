Political monitoring

Chronicle of events

01.09.24:Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric. Serbia is a friend and strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said during the meeting, the website of the head of state reported. According to Aliyev, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are very important not only in terms of bilateral relations, but also from the point of view of promoting cooperation between the Balkan and Caucasus regions.

01.09.24: Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan did not offer political alternatives to voters and were held with excessive restrictions on fundamental freedoms and the media. This is stated in a joint statement by international observers from the OSCE ODIHR and the OSCE PA on the results of the early elections to the Milli Majlis. "These elections were held in a restrictive political and legal environment, with a lack of political pluralism, which undermined the electoral process," said Michael Creed, coordinator and head of the OSCE short—term observers.

02.09.24: Armenia presented Azerbaijan with a response version of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan's June 24 version. This was announced by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on Monday. According to Bayramov, it was made several hours before the press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

02.09.24: The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) appealed to the international community not to recognize the results of the September 1 extraordinary Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

03.09.24: The European External Relations and Security Service expressed solidarity with the OSCE in assessing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.The European External Relations and Security Service stands in solidarity with the OSCE in assessing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

03.09.24: The human rights organization Amnesty International has called for the release of Bahruz Samedov and other critics of the Azerbaijani government who have been persecuted. Against the background of the early elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1, Amnesty International recalled the persecution of journalists and activists during the election campaign.

04.09.24: The United States on Wednesday reacted to Azerbaijan's recent parliamentary elections that independent observers characterized as “a contest devoid of competition,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports."We share the observation and concerns of the OSCE Office For Democratic Institutions And Human Rights (ODIHR) Monitoring Mission regarding the Azerbaijani September 1 parliamentary election," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing in response to TURAN's questions.

04.09.24: Ilham Aliyev arrived in Italy on a business visit.

04.09.24: French citizens, including those with dual nationality, are advised not to travel to Azerbaijan without a compelling reason, a notice from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated September 4. "French citizens, including those with dual nationality, who are residing in or transiting through Azerbaijan, are at risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, and unfair judicial proceedings in Azerbaijan. This risk may particularly apply to individuals making a simple tourist visit or a business trip. In case of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights is not guaranteed. Furthermore, travel to border areas with Armenia, as well as to the former autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent former districts, is still strongly discouraged," the notice reads.

04.09.24: The international "Justice for Journalists" foundation published a report on the facts of violations of journalists' rights in the countries of the former Soviet Union for 2023. The data in the report was used from open sources. The section on Azerbaijan refers to 147 incidents of attacks/threats against media workers, bloggers, editorial offices of traditional and online publications and online activists. The report notes that ‘an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical media and journalists began in late 2023. As a result, more than 20 journalists and media workers are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, most independent online media outlets have been shut down, and any form of pluralism is seriously threatened.’

04.09.24: Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tobias Lawrenson received family members of the arrested activist, first group invalid Famil Khalilov. Human rights defender Rufat Safarov also took part in the meeting. Safarov reported on his Facebook page that diplomats from the Embassies of Latvia and Estonia to Azerbaijan were also present at the meeting. The meeting was organized on the initiative of the Swedish human rights protection organization. Recall that "Famil Khalilov was deported from Sweden with his family and arrested in Baku.

05.09.24: Afghan Sadigov, the founder of the “Azel TV” website who is being held in Tbilisi's detention center, was visited by a representative of the Georgian Migration Service, Sadigov's wife, Sevinc Sadigova, who met with him on the same day. The visit by the Migration Service representative is related to Sadigov's request for political asylum in Georgia. The official conducted an interview with Sadigov in the presence of his lawyer and indicated that he would return in a month for a follow-up visit.

05.09.24: Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarly has won a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Georgia and Azerbaijan. The ECHR found that Georgia had violated Article 3 (prohibition of torture) and Article 5 (right to liberty and security of person) of the European Convention on Human Rights in the case of abduction, ill-treatment and illegal transfer to Azerbaijan.The Court also found a violation by Azerbaijan of Article 5(3) of the Convention (right to liberty and security of person), as well as Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life). The ECHR ruled that Georgian authorities should pay Mukhtarly 12,500 euros, and Azerbaijani authorities - 8,500 euros as compensation for moral damages and court costs.

05.09.24: At 09:55 Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kyalbajar region from small arms. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate response measures. In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions on 4 and 5 September (Nakhchivan direction).

06.09.24: Azerbaijan will lift the entry ban for PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) members once the powers of Azerbaijan’s delegation are restored within the organization, President Ilham Aliyev stated on Friday in response to questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

06.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of Baku playing a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He made this statement while answering questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. Hypothetically speaking, it is quite possible. Considering that we, along with Russia and Ukraine, were part of the USSR for 70 years, we maintain extensive multilateral ties with them, both through personal contacts and in the political sphere," said Aliyev. According to him, Azerbaijan has "very good relations" with both Ukraine and Russia.

06.09.24: "We can achieve peace in the South Caucasus, and today we see that this is possible through peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at the Chernobio International Forum in Italy. Having emphasized that about 80% of the text of the peace treaty has already been agreed upon, Aliyev noted that the process of border delimitation and even demarcation has already begun.

06.09.24: Head of the US military intelligence agency "Europe-Eurasia Regional Center", Patrick Pryor has arrived in Baku for talks with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen security relations between the US and Azerbaijan.

06.09.24: The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni confirmed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries. Meloni wrote about this on the social platform X. She said that the two sides expressed “readiness to continue deepening co-operation in all sectors of interest, starting with energy, including in light of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the next (climate conference) COP29 to be held in Baku in November.”

06.09.24: Soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed suicide. According to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Veli Abbasov committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm. Employees of the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation and a criminal case was initiated under an appropriate Article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

07.09.24: During his September 6-7 visit to Baku, Mr. Patrick Prior, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral and security cooperation, reads a press release by the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

08.09.24: Police in the city of Sumgait arrested Sakit Musaev, born in 1988, on charges of illegal drug trafficking over the past weekend, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service. During a search of Musaev's home, authorities discovered 50 kg of heroin, as well as marijuana laced with psychoactive substances, opium, and methamphetamine.

09.09.24: A key U.S. senator urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

10.09.24: In Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.

10.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues.

10.09.24: The Narimanov District Court in Baku announced the verdict for three foreigners who had painted graffiti on Baku Metro trains. The verdict was delivered to French citizen Clerc Theo Hugo, New Zealand citizen De-Saint Quentin İsmael, and Australian citizen Han Paul. According to lawyer Elchin Sadygov, the court considered the graffiti, which had no political meaning, as "hooliganism," resulting in severe consequences - "damage to someone else's property." The French citizen was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The other two were fined 6,800 manats (approximately 3,500 euros).

11.09.24: Following the September 11 meeting of the Council of Ministers in Strasbourg, the EU delegation to the Council of Europe called on the Azerbaijani authorities to resolve the issues raised in the Committee's statement in accordance with their international obligations, including those to which Azerbaijan, as a member of the Council of Europe, has joined.

11.09.24: 30 international human rights organizations called for increased attention to human rights in Azerbaijan ahead of COP29.

11.09.24: At 10:50 a.m. the Armenian Armed Forces units fired small arms at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.The Azerbaijani side took adequate response measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

11.09.24: A tripartite meeting of the Defense Ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey was held in Batumi.The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat threats to the security of the region and the significance of enhancing joint tripartite and bilateral exercises, as well as mutual exchange of experience. The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical fields.

11.09.24: The statements of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the draft peace agreement and the trilateral statement of 10 November distort reality. This was stated in the comments of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh regarding the Pashinyan's statements voiced at the ‘Yerevan Dialogue Forum’ on 10 September. Baku considers it unacceptable to sign a peace agreement without unagreed points. The main prerequisite for signing the peace agreement is the exclusion of territorial claims to Azerbaijan from the Armenian Constitution.

11.09.24: The Baku Court of Appeal heard the appeal of Hafiz Babali, the economics editor at Turan News Agency, against the newspaper "Iki Sahil." The appeal was filed in response to a May 13 decision by the Khatai District Court, which rejected Babali's lawsuit against the newspaper. The lawsuit was initiated due to unfounded accusations and defamation published by the newspaper in an article dated December 28, 2023. The article claimed that "Hafiz Babali had established contacts with foreign funds and conducted investigations and prepared articles on their behalf."

11.09.24: The Vatican and the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation" have signed an agreement on restoration works of St.Paul's Basilica. The document was signed on 11 September by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation", and Cardinal Fernando Verges Alsaga. It should be noted that St. Paul's Basilica is one of the largest monuments of the Vatican and has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1980.

12.09.24: France has condemned the "arbitrary and overtly discriminatory treatment" of French citizen Théo Clerc in Azerbaijan, who has been sentenced to three years in prison for graffiti in the metro. Meanwhile, two other defendants involved in the same actions were sentenced only to fines, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

12.09.24: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the NATO Joint Force Command based in Brunssum and with the support of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, organized a strategic communications course in Baku. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, representatives from government institutions were involved in the training. The participants were introduced to the Communication Strategy of the Ministry of Defense.

12.09.24: A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. Ceyhun Bayramov and Xavier Bettel discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional security.According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov informed Berttel in detail about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

12.09.24: The Baku Nasimi district court chaired by Babek Panahov completed preparatory hearing on the complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the head of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli as a private prosecution. The court accepted the complaint. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for 19 September. Aydın Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to responsibility under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.The plaintiff called as "slander" Kerimli's comment that the court cancelled the decisions of the PPFA Congress after Aydin Aliyev's complaint.

12.09.24: Azerbaijan must unconditionally fulfill the PACE rules in order to return its delegation to the Assembly. This was stated by Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to PACE. He expressed this opinion while commenting on President Ilham Aliyev's statement that the ban on PACE deputies to enter Azerbaijan will be lifted after the restoration of the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Assembly.

12.09.24: The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called as "biased and unfair" the European Union's statements made at the Council of Europe about human rights violations in the country.Baku considered it "interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs". Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh in his commentary called on the EU to pay attention to , "human rights violations in EU countries instead of making baseless statements against Azerbaijan".

12.09.24: From 00:15 to 01:05 the Armenian armed forces fired several times with small arms at Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov settlement of Babek region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani military department said in a statement. In its turn, the Armenian military department issued a message which claims that the above-mentioned message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is contrary to reality.

13.09.24: Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch. The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, negotiations between Ankara and Yerevan on normalisation of relations, regional and international security issues. Bayramov stated about obstacles to the peace process, including "claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, steps of third states contributing to the militarisation of Armenia"," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

13.09.24: US Senator Ben Cardin has once again called on the Azerbaijani government to release Gubad Ibadoghlu. "Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu—an internationally respected scholar and political activist — is spending his 53rd birthday today under house arrest, following 274 days in detention for exposing corruption in Azerbaijan. I once again call for authorities to #FreeGubad."

14.09.24: The head of the British MI6 intelligence service, Richard Moore, arrived in Baku on September 14 to participate in a security conference with the participation of heads and high representatives of the special services of a number of countries.

14.09.24: A serviceman of the No. military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, soldier Nurbala Asif oglu Bagirov, was killed by a gunshot. This was reported by the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan. A criminal case has been opened in the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

16.09.24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. Blinken "welcomed recent progress between the parties, including agreement on a border delimitation regulation," the State Department said in a readout of the call.

16.09.24: The Georgian Migration Service refused to grant asylum to an Azerbaijani citizen, founder of the Azel TV website, Afghan Sadigov. This was reported to the Turan agency by his wife Sevinj Sadygova.The Georgian side explained its refusal by the absence of political motives in his case.

16.09.24: The CEC of Azerbaijan approved the Protocol on the general results of the elections to the Milli Majlis of the VII convocation as held, and submitted it to the Constitutional Court for approval.

16.09.24: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a public apology to the Armenian people, acknowledging that he, like his predecessors, misled the nation by perpetuating a narrative of ongoing conflict with neighboring countries. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan drew a distinction between the previous policies that focused on territorial conquest and his vision of a "Real Armenia," which he says began following Armenia's defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

16.09.24: "France expects Azerbaijan to advance in peace talks with Armenia before the UN Climate Conference COP29 in Baku".This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet, who is in Yerevan, at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. "France is in favor of signing a treaty as soon as possible, which will establish a just and stable peace, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the two countries. This is the whole meaning of the document signed in Almaty in 1991.The same idea was presented to the public in Prague, "Sputnik Armenia" quoted Sejournet as saying.

16.09.24: The Political Committee of the Republican Alternative Party ("REAL") held initial discussions on the results of the early Parliamentary elections. It was decided to evaluate the Parliamentary elections after summing up the official result of the elections and the participation of the Party candidates in them.The Political Committee accepted Ilgar Mammadov's resignation from the post of chairman of this structure, the Party said in a statement.

17.09.24: The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the foreign policy program of the Dutch government, which mentions the "capture of Nagorno-Karabakh." In particular, the program's section on “international security” refers to the “capture of Nagorno-Karabakh” among conflicts in Europe’s neighboring regions. “Unfortunately, the Dutch side once again demonstrates bias against Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable to describe the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as the 'capture of Nagorno-Karabakh.'

17.09.24: The independent Azerbaijani publication “Abzas Media” has been awarded the "Free Media Awards" for 2024. The award was accepted by the acting editor-in-chief, Leila Mustafayeva.

18.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

18.09.24: The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

19.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing September 20 as National Sovereignty Day, in recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful efforts to restore its territorial integrity. The decree marks the day as an annual national holiday, celebrating the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty across its entire territory.The decision follows the conclusion of a significant military operation launched on September 19, 2023, aimed at removing the remnants of Armenian military forces in the Karabakh region.

19.09.24: Head of the general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces Kerim Veliyev arrived in Italy on on an official visit. The program of the visit includes meetings with the Italian military leadership and visits to defense industry companies, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.

19.09.24: A group of socialists and democrats of the European Parliament has called for termination of the criminal case in Azerbaijan against economist Gubad Ibadoglu and other political prisoners.The statement was adopted after a group of delegation members met the previous day with the politician's daughter Jaley Bayramova.

20.09.24: The expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was addressed during a meeting between the air force commanders of the two countries -Namig Islamzade and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu. During his visit to Türkiye, Islamzade also met with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the President's Administration.

20.09.24: In the Baku Serious Crimes Court, a verdict was announced today for Agali Yahyaev, a member of the Muslim Unity Movement, who was accused of large-scale drug trafficking. Yahyaev rejected the charges against him, labeling the case as fabricated, according to statements from the activist's relatives. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison. The verdict will be appealed in the Appellate Court.

20.09.24: At a meeting on September 17-19, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe considered issues related to monitoring the implementation of the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe called on Azerbaijan to comply with the decisions of the ECHR.

20.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Karabakh University in the town of Khankendi on 20 September. Recall that this university was established by the decision of the head of state after Azerbaijan regained full control over Karabakh in September 2023.

20.09.24: The National Sovereignty Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan. Today is the anniversary of the military operation in Karabakh, which resulted in the complete de-occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan.

20.09.24: Talks between the Chiefs of Staff of the Italian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Kavo Dragone and Kerim Veliyev were held in Rome. During the one-on-one and enlarged meetings, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres and regional security issues.

20.09.24: Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held in Vilnius.The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila.

21.09.24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a congratulate letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century. The letter reads: “It is my pleasure to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, which helped elevate Azerbaijan into a major energy supplier.

21.09.24: On September 21, the plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan approved the results of the early elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1.

23.09.24: Natig Jafarli, a renowned Azerbaijani economist, was elected chairman of the REAL (Real Alternative) party by its political committee.

23.09.24: The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev. According to the president's website, the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the mutual desire to work on investment projects. In this regard, Aliyev emphasized that the established joint investment fund is already backed by specific projects.

23.09.24: Strengthening military power is a priority for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the first session of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the 7th convocation. "The number one task is to enhance our military strength. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation are behind us, ongoing global processes, the emergence of new conflict hotspots, wars, and escalating tensions around us, as well as revanchist tendencies in Armenia, compel us to continually pay attention to this area."

23.09.24: The "Union for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan" announced an updated list of political prisoners, which now includes 319 individuals. The list was compiled by Leyla Yunus, director of the Institute for Peace and Democracy, and Elshan Gasimov, head of the Political Prisoners Monitoring Center.

23.09.24: The international human rights organisation "Amnesty International" has launched a campaign in defense of researchers Bahruz Samedov and Iqbal Abilov arrested in Azerbaijan.The organisation's website published a sample appeal to the Azerbaijani leadership demanding the release of the researchers. "Researchers Iqbal Abilov and Bahruz Samedov were arrested on trumped up charges including ‘high treason’ in retaliation for their scientific work and activism. Both remain in detention and are not allowed to visit or communicate with their families. If found guilty, they face long prison terms of up to 20 years,’ the petition reads.

23.09.24: A soldier of the No. 1 military unit of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan Bayramov Musa Sahliyar oglu died as a result of a shot from a firearm.This was reported by the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office. A criminal case under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan was initiated at Gubadly Military Prosecutor's Office in connection with the fact.

23.09.24: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned and completely rejected the statements made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on September 22, according to a response published by the ministry’s press secretary, Ayhan Hajizade. In his statement, Hajizadeh criticized Minister Jolie for manipulating and distorting the facts regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

23.09.24: In Baku, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev The parties exchanged of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Special attention was given to the Middle East, with a focus on the military-political situation in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and southern Lebanon.

24.09.24: Within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ceyhun Bayramov and Seyid Abbas Araghchi, took place in New York. The meeting noted that the cultural and religious partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran is one of the main factors in the development of relations between the two countries, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

24.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.The Foreign Ministry's press service reports that during the meeting they discussed issues of Azerbaijan's relations with the Council of Europe, as well as the current regional situation.

24.09.24: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2024) and the 14th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian,” held at the Baku Expo Center.

24.09.24: In Baku, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX."

24.09.24: Governments participating in the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) should fulfill their human rights obligations, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. This includes transitioning away from fossil fuels in an equitable, time-bound, and rights-respecting manner. The conference will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. Governments preparing their national climate plans with emissions reductions targets in 2025 should ensure that they are consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Any plans for increased production of fossil fuels are inconsistent with this target, Human Rights Watch said.

24.09.24: The state-owned airline "AZAL" has once again canceled its flights to Israel due to large-scale fighting in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon.

24.09.24: At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, delivered a poignant address underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to international law, climate action, and sustainable development.

25.09.24: Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.

25.09.24: The multirole fighter JF-17C (Block-III), jointly produced by Pakistan and China, was introduced at Baku International Airport. According to the Ministry of Defense, these aircraft have been added to the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Air Force. The head of Pakistan's Aviation Complex, Hakim Raza, provided details about the new combat aircraft to President Ilham Aliyev.

25.09.24: Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 1 January 2025. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

25.09.24: Human Rights House Foundation and other international civil society organisations urge the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to take decisive action in response to the ongoing repression in Azerbaijan.

26.09.24: The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the US Secretary of State ended in New York evening to no avail. Such a conclusion can be drawn from the final message of the official Baku and Yerevan.

26.09.24: The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR). In particular, as stated in the message of the military department, at 16:10, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Lakatag in the Julfa region of the NAR with large-caliber machine guns. The Azerbaijani units took retaliatory measures in the specified direction, the press release further stated. In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that the information provided by the Azerbaijani military department “does not correspond to reality.”

26.09.24: Heydar Aliyev, the 27-year-old son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, attended a high-level meeting on economic issues for the first time, marking a significant public appearance.

26.09.24: Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

26.09.24: With Baku poised to take center stage as the host city for COP29, the embassies of the Nordic countries have launched the initiative “NORDIC TALKS: The Nordic Green Model” in collaboration with the local platform Kitabistan.

26.09.24: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only possible but also within reach. He made this declaration during his address at the UN General Assembly. Pashinyan emphasized that both countries recognize each other's territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders established during the Soviet era.

27.09.24: The United States said it's hoping that Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan could finalize a peace agreement by COP29, the United Nations annual climate conference, which will take place in Baku this fall, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. "Yesterday's meeting was to focus on how we might bridge what remaining gaps there are, because we see, as we look ahead to COP29 in Azerbaijan, that's an opportunity, potentially, for the two parties to come together and demonstrate to the world that they're entering a new relationship with one another," Tom Sullivan, the State Department's senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, told TURAN's U.S. correspondent during a briefing at the Department's New York Foreign Press Center.

27.09.24: The public "Solidarity Committee for Justice" has addressed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, requesting assistance in the release of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov.

27.09.24: September 27 is observed as Memorial Day in Azerbaijan — a day of deep national reflection and commemoration of the fallen heroes. This date immortalizes those who gave their lives in the 44-day war of 2020, which was crucial in the liberation of the occupied territories surrounding the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, including the Hadrut district and the city of Shusha. The restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity became the most significant outcome of this war.

27.09.24: US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers at the monument of the eternal flame in memory of those killed in the First and Second Karabakh wars. “Today we pause to honor and remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the decades of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the South Caucasus. We continue to support humanitarian relief, demining, and efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement for the benefit of all people of the region”, said – Ambassador Libby.

27.09.24: Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits.

27.09.24: Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi.

27.09.24: Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

27.09.24: On September 24, 26 and 27, Azerbaijani border guards detained citizens of Algeria (3 people) and Pakistan (19 people) who were trying to illegally cross the borders of Azerbaijan.

28.09.24: Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jayhun Bayramov, dismissed the possibility of a "partial peace" with Armenia during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in response to a more optimistic tone struck by Yerevan earlier in the week. His comments highlighted the stark contrast between the two countries' positions, underscoring the significant hurdles that remain to finalise a comprehensive peace agreement.

29.09.24: A joint operation by the State Security Service and the Border Service of Azerbaijan intercepted an attempt to deliver a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan. A drone traveling from Iran toward Azerbaijan was spotted over the territory of the "Goradiz" border unit. Measures were taken to intercept the aircraft, which was brought down and landed safely. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 19.7 kg of packaged marijuana and 1,500 methadone M-40 tablets. Operational and investigative activities are ongoing.

29.09.24: Azerbaijani political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli, who lives in France, was attacked by unknown persons. At seven o'clock in the morning, three unknown masked men broke into his flat in the city of Mulhouse through the window, his relatives said. One of the attackers stabbed him multiple times, while the other two stood at the door. He died of multiple wounds in the hospital.

30.09.24: President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Jewish population on Rosh Hashanah.

30.09.24: Former deputy, businessman Nazim Beidemirli was sentenced to 8 years in prison. In his speech, lawyer Agil Luigi said that Baidemirli's guilt on the charge of extortion had not been proven. None of the defense's petitions were granted at the trial, and no evidence of guilt was presented. He called the case against Baidemirli "legal terror."

30.09.24: At the opening of the PACE autumn session, which will last until October 4, it is expected to discuss the deterioration of the human rights situation in Azerbaijan. The draft agenda of the session includes the issue of "urgent debates in connection with the deterioration of the situation with human rights, the rule of law and democracy in Azerbaijan."