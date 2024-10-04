Political monitoring

- Chronicle of events
- Harbinger of the storm
- PACE-Azerbaijan: Conflict in development
- September theses
01.09.24:Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric. Serbia is a friend and strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said during the meeting, the website of the head of state reported. According to Aliyev, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are very important not only in terms of bilateral relations, but also from the point of view of promoting cooperation between the Balkan and Caucasus regions.
01.09.24: Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan did not offer political alternatives to voters and were held with excessive restrictions on fundamental freedoms and the media. This is stated in a joint statement by international observers from the OSCE ODIHR and the OSCE PA on the results of the early elections to the Milli Majlis. "These elections were held in a restrictive political and legal environment, with a lack of political pluralism, which undermined the electoral process," said Michael Creed, coordinator and head of the OSCE short—term observers.
02.09.24: Armenia presented Azerbaijan with a response version of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan's June 24 version. This was announced by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on Monday. According to Bayramov, it was made several hours before the press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
02.09.24: The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) appealed to the international community not to recognize the results of the September 1 extraordinary Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.
03.09.24: The European External Relations and Security Service expressed solidarity with the OSCE in assessing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.The European External Relations and Security Service stands in solidarity with the OSCE in assessing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.
03.09.24: The human rights organization Amnesty International has called for the release of Bahruz Samedov and other critics of the Azerbaijani government who have been persecuted. Against the background of the early elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1, Amnesty International recalled the persecution of journalists and activists during the election campaign.
04.09.24: The United States on Wednesday reacted to Azerbaijan's recent parliamentary elections that independent observers characterized as “a contest devoid of competition,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports."We share the observation and concerns of the OSCE Office For Democratic Institutions And Human Rights (ODIHR) Monitoring Mission regarding the Azerbaijani September 1 parliamentary election," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing in response to TURAN's questions.
04.09.24: Ilham Aliyev arrived in Italy on a business visit.
04.09.24: French citizens, including those with dual nationality, are advised not to travel to Azerbaijan without a compelling reason, a notice from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated September 4. "French citizens, including those with dual nationality, who are residing in or transiting through Azerbaijan, are at risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, and unfair judicial proceedings in Azerbaijan. This risk may particularly apply to individuals making a simple tourist visit or a business trip. In case of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights is not guaranteed. Furthermore, travel to border areas with Armenia, as well as to the former autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent former districts, is still strongly discouraged," the notice reads.
04.09.24: The international "Justice for Journalists" foundation published a report on the facts of violations of journalists' rights in the countries of the former Soviet Union for 2023. The data in the report was used from open sources. The section on Azerbaijan refers to 147 incidents of attacks/threats against media workers, bloggers, editorial offices of traditional and online publications and online activists. The report notes that ‘an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical media and journalists began in late 2023. As a result, more than 20 journalists and media workers are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, most independent online media outlets have been shut down, and any form of pluralism is seriously threatened.’
04.09.24: Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tobias Lawrenson received family members of the arrested activist, first group invalid Famil Khalilov. Human rights defender Rufat Safarov also took part in the meeting. Safarov reported on his Facebook page that diplomats from the Embassies of Latvia and Estonia to Azerbaijan were also present at the meeting. The meeting was organized on the initiative of the Swedish human rights protection organization. Recall that "Famil Khalilov was deported from Sweden with his family and arrested in Baku.
05.09.24: Afghan Sadigov, the founder of the “Azel TV” website who is being held in Tbilisi's detention center, was visited by a representative of the Georgian Migration Service, Sadigov's wife, Sevinc Sadigova, who met with him on the same day. The visit by the Migration Service representative is related to Sadigov's request for political asylum in Georgia. The official conducted an interview with Sadigov in the presence of his lawyer and indicated that he would return in a month for a follow-up visit.
05.09.24: Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarly has won a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Georgia and Azerbaijan. The ECHR found that Georgia had violated Article 3 (prohibition of torture) and Article 5 (right to liberty and security of person) of the European Convention on Human Rights in the case of abduction, ill-treatment and illegal transfer to Azerbaijan.The Court also found a violation by Azerbaijan of Article 5(3) of the Convention (right to liberty and security of person), as well as Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life). The ECHR ruled that Georgian authorities should pay Mukhtarly 12,500 euros, and Azerbaijani authorities - 8,500 euros as compensation for moral damages and court costs.
05.09.24: At 09:55 Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kyalbajar region from small arms. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate response measures. In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions on 4 and 5 September (Nakhchivan direction).
06.09.24: Azerbaijan will lift the entry ban for PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) members once the powers of Azerbaijan’s delegation are restored within the organization, President Ilham Aliyev stated on Friday in response to questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.
06.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of Baku playing a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He made this statement while answering questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. Hypothetically speaking, it is quite possible. Considering that we, along with Russia and Ukraine, were part of the USSR for 70 years, we maintain extensive multilateral ties with them, both through personal contacts and in the political sphere," said Aliyev. According to him, Azerbaijan has "very good relations" with both Ukraine and Russia.
06.09.24: "We can achieve peace in the South Caucasus, and today we see that this is possible through peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at the Chernobio International Forum in Italy. Having emphasized that about 80% of the text of the peace treaty has already been agreed upon, Aliyev noted that the process of border delimitation and even demarcation has already begun.
06.09.24: Head of the US military intelligence agency "Europe-Eurasia Regional Center", Patrick Pryor has arrived in Baku for talks with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen security relations between the US and Azerbaijan.
06.09.24: The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni confirmed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries. Meloni wrote about this on the social platform X. She said that the two sides expressed “readiness to continue deepening co-operation in all sectors of interest, starting with energy, including in light of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the next (climate conference) COP29 to be held in Baku in November.”
06.09.24: Soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed suicide. According to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Veli Abbasov committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm. Employees of the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation and a criminal case was initiated under an appropriate Article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
07.09.24: During his September 6-7 visit to Baku, Mr. Patrick Prior, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral and security cooperation, reads a press release by the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.
08.09.24: Police in the city of Sumgait arrested Sakit Musaev, born in 1988, on charges of illegal drug trafficking over the past weekend, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service. During a search of Musaev's home, authorities discovered 50 kg of heroin, as well as marijuana laced with psychoactive substances, opium, and methamphetamine.
09.09.24: A key U.S. senator urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
10.09.24: In Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.
10.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues.
10.09.24: The Narimanov District Court in Baku announced the verdict for three foreigners who had painted graffiti on Baku Metro trains. The verdict was delivered to French citizen Clerc Theo Hugo, New Zealand citizen De-Saint Quentin İsmael, and Australian citizen Han Paul. According to lawyer Elchin Sadygov, the court considered the graffiti, which had no political meaning, as "hooliganism," resulting in severe consequences - "damage to someone else's property." The French citizen was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The other two were fined 6,800 manats (approximately 3,500 euros).
11.09.24: Following the September 11 meeting of the Council of Ministers in Strasbourg, the EU delegation to the Council of Europe called on the Azerbaijani authorities to resolve the issues raised in the Committee's statement in accordance with their international obligations, including those to which Azerbaijan, as a member of the Council of Europe, has joined.
11.09.24: 30 international human rights organizations called for increased attention to human rights in Azerbaijan ahead of COP29.
11.09.24: At 10:50 a.m. the Armenian Armed Forces units fired small arms at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.The Azerbaijani side took adequate response measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
11.09.24: A tripartite meeting of the Defense Ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey was held in Batumi.The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat threats to the security of the region and the significance of enhancing joint tripartite and bilateral exercises, as well as mutual exchange of experience. The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical fields.
11.09.24: The statements of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the draft peace agreement and the trilateral statement of 10 November distort reality. This was stated in the comments of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh regarding the Pashinyan's statements voiced at the ‘Yerevan Dialogue Forum’ on 10 September. Baku considers it unacceptable to sign a peace agreement without unagreed points. The main prerequisite for signing the peace agreement is the exclusion of territorial claims to Azerbaijan from the Armenian Constitution.
11.09.24: The Baku Court of Appeal heard the appeal of Hafiz Babali, the economics editor at Turan News Agency, against the newspaper "Iki Sahil." The appeal was filed in response to a May 13 decision by the Khatai District Court, which rejected Babali's lawsuit against the newspaper. The lawsuit was initiated due to unfounded accusations and defamation published by the newspaper in an article dated December 28, 2023. The article claimed that "Hafiz Babali had established contacts with foreign funds and conducted investigations and prepared articles on their behalf."
11.09.24: The Vatican and the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation" have signed an agreement on restoration works of St.Paul's Basilica. The document was signed on 11 September by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation", and Cardinal Fernando Verges Alsaga. It should be noted that St. Paul's Basilica is one of the largest monuments of the Vatican and has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1980.
12.09.24: France has condemned the "arbitrary and overtly discriminatory treatment" of French citizen Théo Clerc in Azerbaijan, who has been sentenced to three years in prison for graffiti in the metro. Meanwhile, two other defendants involved in the same actions were sentenced only to fines, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
12.09.24: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the NATO Joint Force Command based in Brunssum and with the support of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, organized a strategic communications course in Baku. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, representatives from government institutions were involved in the training. The participants were introduced to the Communication Strategy of the Ministry of Defense.
12.09.24: A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. Ceyhun Bayramov and Xavier Bettel discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional security.According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov informed Berttel in detail about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
12.09.24: The Baku Nasimi district court chaired by Babek Panahov completed preparatory hearing on the complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the head of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli as a private prosecution. The court accepted the complaint. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for 19 September. Aydın Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to responsibility under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.The plaintiff called as "slander" Kerimli's comment that the court cancelled the decisions of the PPFA Congress after Aydin Aliyev's complaint.
12.09.24: Azerbaijan must unconditionally fulfill the PACE rules in order to return its delegation to the Assembly. This was stated by Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to PACE. He expressed this opinion while commenting on President Ilham Aliyev's statement that the ban on PACE deputies to enter Azerbaijan will be lifted after the restoration of the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Assembly.
12.09.24: The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called as "biased and unfair" the European Union's statements made at the Council of Europe about human rights violations in the country.Baku considered it "interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs". Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh in his commentary called on the EU to pay attention to , "human rights violations in EU countries instead of making baseless statements against Azerbaijan".
12.09.24: From 00:15 to 01:05 the Armenian armed forces fired several times with small arms at Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov settlement of Babek region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani military department said in a statement. In its turn, the Armenian military department issued a message which claims that the above-mentioned message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is contrary to reality.
13.09.24: Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch. The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, negotiations between Ankara and Yerevan on normalisation of relations, regional and international security issues. Bayramov stated about obstacles to the peace process, including "claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, steps of third states contributing to the militarisation of Armenia"," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
13.09.24: US Senator Ben Cardin has once again called on the Azerbaijani government to release Gubad Ibadoghlu. "Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu—an internationally respected scholar and political activist — is spending his 53rd birthday today under house arrest, following 274 days in detention for exposing corruption in Azerbaijan. I once again call for authorities to #FreeGubad."
14.09.24: The head of the British MI6 intelligence service, Richard Moore, arrived in Baku on September 14 to participate in a security conference with the participation of heads and high representatives of the special services of a number of countries.
14.09.24: A serviceman of the No. military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, soldier Nurbala Asif oglu Bagirov, was killed by a gunshot. This was reported by the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan. A criminal case has been opened in the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
16.09.24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. Blinken "welcomed recent progress between the parties, including agreement on a border delimitation regulation," the State Department said in a readout of the call.
16.09.24: The Georgian Migration Service refused to grant asylum to an Azerbaijani citizen, founder of the Azel TV website, Afghan Sadigov. This was reported to the Turan agency by his wife Sevinj Sadygova.The Georgian side explained its refusal by the absence of political motives in his case.
16.09.24: The CEC of Azerbaijan approved the Protocol on the general results of the elections to the Milli Majlis of the VII convocation as held, and submitted it to the Constitutional Court for approval.
16.09.24: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a public apology to the Armenian people, acknowledging that he, like his predecessors, misled the nation by perpetuating a narrative of ongoing conflict with neighboring countries. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan drew a distinction between the previous policies that focused on territorial conquest and his vision of a "Real Armenia," which he says began following Armenia's defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.
16.09.24: "France expects Azerbaijan to advance in peace talks with Armenia before the UN Climate Conference COP29 in Baku".This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet, who is in Yerevan, at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. "France is in favor of signing a treaty as soon as possible, which will establish a just and stable peace, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the two countries. This is the whole meaning of the document signed in Almaty in 1991.The same idea was presented to the public in Prague, "Sputnik Armenia" quoted Sejournet as saying.
16.09.24: The Political Committee of the Republican Alternative Party ("REAL") held initial discussions on the results of the early Parliamentary elections. It was decided to evaluate the Parliamentary elections after summing up the official result of the elections and the participation of the Party candidates in them.The Political Committee accepted Ilgar Mammadov's resignation from the post of chairman of this structure, the Party said in a statement.
17.09.24: The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the foreign policy program of the Dutch government, which mentions the "capture of Nagorno-Karabakh." In particular, the program's section on “international security” refers to the “capture of Nagorno-Karabakh” among conflicts in Europe’s neighboring regions. “Unfortunately, the Dutch side once again demonstrates bias against Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable to describe the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as the 'capture of Nagorno-Karabakh.'
17.09.24: The independent Azerbaijani publication “Abzas Media” has been awarded the "Free Media Awards" for 2024. The award was accepted by the acting editor-in-chief, Leila Mustafayeva.
18.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
18.09.24: The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.
19.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing September 20 as National Sovereignty Day, in recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful efforts to restore its territorial integrity. The decree marks the day as an annual national holiday, celebrating the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty across its entire territory.The decision follows the conclusion of a significant military operation launched on September 19, 2023, aimed at removing the remnants of Armenian military forces in the Karabakh region.
19.09.24: Head of the general staff of the Azerbaijani armed forces Kerim Veliyev arrived in Italy on on an official visit. The program of the visit includes meetings with the Italian military leadership and visits to defense industry companies, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.
19.09.24: A group of socialists and democrats of the European Parliament has called for termination of the criminal case in Azerbaijan against economist Gubad Ibadoglu and other political prisoners.The statement was adopted after a group of delegation members met the previous day with the politician's daughter Jaley Bayramova.
20.09.24: The expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was addressed during a meeting between the air force commanders of the two countries -Namig Islamzade and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu. During his visit to Türkiye, Islamzade also met with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the President's Administration.
20.09.24: In the Baku Serious Crimes Court, a verdict was announced today for Agali Yahyaev, a member of the Muslim Unity Movement, who was accused of large-scale drug trafficking. Yahyaev rejected the charges against him, labeling the case as fabricated, according to statements from the activist's relatives. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison. The verdict will be appealed in the Appellate Court.
20.09.24: At a meeting on September 17-19, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe considered issues related to monitoring the implementation of the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe called on Azerbaijan to comply with the decisions of the ECHR.
20.09.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Karabakh University in the town of Khankendi on 20 September. Recall that this university was established by the decision of the head of state after Azerbaijan regained full control over Karabakh in September 2023.
20.09.24: The National Sovereignty Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan. Today is the anniversary of the military operation in Karabakh, which resulted in the complete de-occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan.
20.09.24: Talks between the Chiefs of Staff of the Italian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Kavo Dragone and Kerim Veliyev were held in Rome. During the one-on-one and enlarged meetings, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres and regional security issues.
20.09.24: Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held in Vilnius.The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila.
21.09.24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a congratulate letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century. The letter reads: “It is my pleasure to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, which helped elevate Azerbaijan into a major energy supplier.
21.09.24: On September 21, the plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan approved the results of the early elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1.
23.09.24: Natig Jafarli, a renowned Azerbaijani economist, was elected chairman of the REAL (Real Alternative) party by its political committee.
23.09.24: The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev. According to the president's website, the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the mutual desire to work on investment projects. In this regard, Aliyev emphasized that the established joint investment fund is already backed by specific projects.
23.09.24: Strengthening military power is a priority for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the first session of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the 7th convocation. "The number one task is to enhance our military strength. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation are behind us, ongoing global processes, the emergence of new conflict hotspots, wars, and escalating tensions around us, as well as revanchist tendencies in Armenia, compel us to continually pay attention to this area."
23.09.24: The "Union for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan" announced an updated list of political prisoners, which now includes 319 individuals. The list was compiled by Leyla Yunus, director of the Institute for Peace and Democracy, and Elshan Gasimov, head of the Political Prisoners Monitoring Center.
23.09.24: The international human rights organisation "Amnesty International" has launched a campaign in defense of researchers Bahruz Samedov and Iqbal Abilov arrested in Azerbaijan.The organisation's website published a sample appeal to the Azerbaijani leadership demanding the release of the researchers. "Researchers Iqbal Abilov and Bahruz Samedov were arrested on trumped up charges including ‘high treason’ in retaliation for their scientific work and activism. Both remain in detention and are not allowed to visit or communicate with their families. If found guilty, they face long prison terms of up to 20 years,’ the petition reads.
23.09.24: A soldier of the No. 1 military unit of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan Bayramov Musa Sahliyar oglu died as a result of a shot from a firearm.This was reported by the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office. A criminal case under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan was initiated at Gubadly Military Prosecutor's Office in connection with the fact.
23.09.24: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned and completely rejected the statements made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on September 22, according to a response published by the ministry’s press secretary, Ayhan Hajizade. In his statement, Hajizadeh criticized Minister Jolie for manipulating and distorting the facts regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
23.09.24: In Baku, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev The parties exchanged of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Special attention was given to the Middle East, with a focus on the military-political situation in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and southern Lebanon.
24.09.24: Within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ceyhun Bayramov and Seyid Abbas Araghchi, took place in New York. The meeting noted that the cultural and religious partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran is one of the main factors in the development of relations between the two countries, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.
24.09.24: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.The Foreign Ministry's press service reports that during the meeting they discussed issues of Azerbaijan's relations with the Council of Europe, as well as the current regional situation.
24.09.24: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2024) and the 14th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian,” held at the Baku Expo Center.
24.09.24: In Baku, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX."
24.09.24: Governments participating in the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) should fulfill their human rights obligations, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. This includes transitioning away from fossil fuels in an equitable, time-bound, and rights-respecting manner. The conference will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. Governments preparing their national climate plans with emissions reductions targets in 2025 should ensure that they are consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Any plans for increased production of fossil fuels are inconsistent with this target, Human Rights Watch said.
24.09.24: The state-owned airline "AZAL" has once again canceled its flights to Israel due to large-scale fighting in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon.
24.09.24: At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, delivered a poignant address underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to international law, climate action, and sustainable development.
25.09.24: Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.
25.09.24: The multirole fighter JF-17C (Block-III), jointly produced by Pakistan and China, was introduced at Baku International Airport. According to the Ministry of Defense, these aircraft have been added to the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Air Force. The head of Pakistan's Aviation Complex, Hakim Raza, provided details about the new combat aircraft to President Ilham Aliyev.
25.09.24: Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 1 January 2025. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
25.09.24: Human Rights House Foundation and other international civil society organisations urge the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to take decisive action in response to the ongoing repression in Azerbaijan.
26.09.24: The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the US Secretary of State ended in New York evening to no avail. Such a conclusion can be drawn from the final message of the official Baku and Yerevan.
26.09.24: The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR). In particular, as stated in the message of the military department, at 16:10, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Lakatag in the Julfa region of the NAR with large-caliber machine guns. The Azerbaijani units took retaliatory measures in the specified direction, the press release further stated. In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that the information provided by the Azerbaijani military department “does not correspond to reality.”
26.09.24: Heydar Aliyev, the 27-year-old son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, attended a high-level meeting on economic issues for the first time, marking a significant public appearance.
26.09.24: Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
26.09.24: With Baku poised to take center stage as the host city for COP29, the embassies of the Nordic countries have launched the initiative “NORDIC TALKS: The Nordic Green Model” in collaboration with the local platform Kitabistan.
26.09.24: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only possible but also within reach. He made this declaration during his address at the UN General Assembly. Pashinyan emphasized that both countries recognize each other's territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders established during the Soviet era.
27.09.24: The United States said it's hoping that Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan could finalize a peace agreement by COP29, the United Nations annual climate conference, which will take place in Baku this fall, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. "Yesterday's meeting was to focus on how we might bridge what remaining gaps there are, because we see, as we look ahead to COP29 in Azerbaijan, that's an opportunity, potentially, for the two parties to come together and demonstrate to the world that they're entering a new relationship with one another," Tom Sullivan, the State Department's senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, told TURAN's U.S. correspondent during a briefing at the Department's New York Foreign Press Center.
27.09.24: The public "Solidarity Committee for Justice" has addressed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, requesting assistance in the release of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov.
27.09.24: September 27 is observed as Memorial Day in Azerbaijan — a day of deep national reflection and commemoration of the fallen heroes. This date immortalizes those who gave their lives in the 44-day war of 2020, which was crucial in the liberation of the occupied territories surrounding the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, including the Hadrut district and the city of Shusha. The restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity became the most significant outcome of this war.
27.09.24: US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers at the monument of the eternal flame in memory of those killed in the First and Second Karabakh wars. “Today we pause to honor and remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the decades of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the South Caucasus. We continue to support humanitarian relief, demining, and efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement for the benefit of all people of the region”, said – Ambassador Libby.
27.09.24: Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits.
27.09.24: Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi.
27.09.24: Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.
27.09.24: On September 24, 26 and 27, Azerbaijani border guards detained citizens of Algeria (3 people) and Pakistan (19 people) who were trying to illegally cross the borders of Azerbaijan.
28.09.24: Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jayhun Bayramov, dismissed the possibility of a "partial peace" with Armenia during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in response to a more optimistic tone struck by Yerevan earlier in the week. His comments highlighted the stark contrast between the two countries' positions, underscoring the significant hurdles that remain to finalise a comprehensive peace agreement.
29.09.24: A joint operation by the State Security Service and the Border Service of Azerbaijan intercepted an attempt to deliver a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan. A drone traveling from Iran toward Azerbaijan was spotted over the territory of the "Goradiz" border unit. Measures were taken to intercept the aircraft, which was brought down and landed safely. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 19.7 kg of packaged marijuana and 1,500 methadone M-40 tablets. Operational and investigative activities are ongoing.
29.09.24: Azerbaijani political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli, who lives in France, was attacked by unknown persons. At seven o'clock in the morning, three unknown masked men broke into his flat in the city of Mulhouse through the window, his relatives said. One of the attackers stabbed him multiple times, while the other two stood at the door. He died of multiple wounds in the hospital.
30.09.24: President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Jewish population on Rosh Hashanah.
30.09.24: Former deputy, businessman Nazim Beidemirli was sentenced to 8 years in prison. In his speech, lawyer Agil Luigi said that Baidemirli's guilt on the charge of extortion had not been proven. None of the defense's petitions were granted at the trial, and no evidence of guilt was presented. He called the case against Baidemirli "legal terror."
30.09.24: At the opening of the PACE autumn session, which will last until October 4, it is expected to discuss the deterioration of the human rights situation in Azerbaijan. The draft agenda of the session includes the issue of "urgent debates in connection with the deterioration of the situation with human rights, the rule of law and democracy in Azerbaijan."
The Visit of MI6 Chief to Baku Signals Geopolitical Concerns in the Region
The unexpected arrival of Richard Moore, head of the British intelligence service MI6, in Baku on September 14 has stirred intrigue in diplomatic and intelligence circles. Moore’s official engagement included delivering a lecture at ADA University, a significant event that drew attention across Azerbaijan. However, the true importance of his visit is believed to extend far beyond academic discussions. In the absence of official statements from either Azerbaijani authorities or the British Embassy, speculation is mounting that Moore's visit is a strategic move tied to broader regional security issues, including those involving Iran, Russia, the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine.
Moore’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment for Azerbaijan, which increasingly finds itself at the center of shifting geopolitical alliances and tensions. His visit followed a significant meeting in London with CIA Director William Burns just a week earlier, a session that culminated in a joint article published in the Financial Times. In their article, Moore and Burns warned of unprecedented threats to the international order, stating that the world is facing its most serious challenges since the Cold War. The coordinated message from two of the West’s top intelligence figures underscores the urgency of their joint efforts to counter what they describe as “Russia’s aggressive pressure” and President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
A Changing Geopolitical Map
Azerbaijan’s geographic positioning places it at the crossroads of several key regional issues: its relations with Iran have long been tense, especially given Iran’s alliances with Armenia and its interests in the South Caucasus. Iran has also expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s close ties with Israel, which has used Azerbaijani airspace in its intelligence and military operations targeting Iranian assets. Given Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East, Moore’s visit may signal intensified Western interest in curbing Tehran’s regional ambitions.
Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine also casts a shadow over the region. Azerbaijan’s careful diplomatic balancing between Moscow and the West has been tested by its energy exports to Europe and its role as a key player in the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides an alternative to Russian energy supplies. Moore’s discussions in Baku could focus on strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner for Europe while also addressing Moscow’s increasing leverage in the South Caucasus.
Moreover, Baku’s ties with Turkey, a NATO member, and its involvement in regional initiatives such as the Organization of Turkic States, elevate its role in regional security dynamics. The Azerbaijani leadership is holding delicate discussions with Armenia on concluding a peace treaty. As both sides seek external support, Moore’s visit may indicate British interest in stabilizing the fragile peace process between the two neighbors.
The Iran-Russia Nexus
A key element of Moore’s likely discussions in Baku involves Iran’s deepening relationship with Russia, which has become more visible following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The two nations have forged economic, military, and energy ties, with Iran supplying Russia with drones and military technology in exchange for financial support. This growing partnership raises concerns in Western capitals, particularly given Iran’s ongoing nuclear program and its provocative actions across the Middle East.
Azerbaijan, which shares a long border with Iran, is deeply affected by these developments. Tehran has historically viewed Baku’s independent foreign policy and its alignment with Israel as a challenge to its influence in the region. Recent reports suggest that Azerbaijan may be taking a more active role in countering Iranian activities, including intelligence cooperation with Western and regional powers.
Delivering Diplomatic Messages
Moore’s visit, officially framed as an academic event, is almost certainly aimed at delivering key diplomatic messages to Azerbaijan’s leadership. It is possible that Moore is serving as an intermediary between Baku and London, emphasizing the importance of aligning with Western strategies to contain Russian aggression and curb Iranian influence. As London and Washington increase their coordination on security and intelligence matters, Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a regional player becomes more apparent.
Azerbaijan’s participation in global energy markets, particularly in the context of Europe’s ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas, places it in a unique position. Moore may seek to further secure Azerbaijan’s role as a vital partner in European energy diversification efforts, while also reinforcing the need for heightened vigilance against external threats from Iran and Russia.
Expert Opinion
Richard Moore’s visit to Baku, though shrouded in official silence, underscores Azerbaijan’s growing significance in the geopolitics of the region. As the West seeks to build stronger alliances and contain destabilizing forces emanating from Russia and Iran, Azerbaijan’s strategic position becomes critical. Whether through energy cooperation, regional security discussions, or intelligence-sharing agreements, Moore’s diplomatic mission is likely aimed at ensuring that Baku remains a key partner for London and its Western allies in addressing the complex and evolving challenges of today’s global security landscape.
“The expectations for positive dynamics in relations with PACE come from the Azerbaijani side”
It is reported that the issue of the human rights situation in Azerbaijan has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled “The Deterioration of the Human Rights, Rule of Law, and Democracy Situation in Azerbaijan” has been scheduled.
On September 13, Turan, citing sources in the Council of Europe, reported that if the agenda is approved, discussions on the topic will begin on October 3: “Based on the results of the discussions, recommendations will be adopted on the measures to be taken against Azerbaijan for failing to fulfill its obligations before the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers.”
Fuad Hasanov, a member of the Global Council of the Publish What You Pay International Organization for the Eurasia Region, chairman of the Democracy Monitor Public Union, and former chief expert of the UN Development Program, spoke to ASTNA on the topic.
* * *
Question: Mr. Fuad, the agenda of PACE includes an urgent debate titled “The Deterioration of the Human Rights, Rule of Law, and Democracy Situation in Azerbaijan.” Was this necessary? What is PACE aiming to achieve with this?
Answer: I would like to note that according to the procedural rules of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Rule 51 regarding the urgent procedure in the Assembly was considered on June 27, 1994, and the Assembly took into account the Bureau's proposals regarding the urgent procedure (Document 7080, Paragraph XXII). Depending on the presentation, the Bureau considers requests for the urgent procedure. The Chair (or another member of the Bureau) will present the Bureau's recommendation to the Assembly at its next meeting in accordance with Rule 51.3 and will set the date and time of the debates in accordance with Rule 51.4. The Committee usually does not submit more than one request for the urgent procedure during any session. However, the Bureau also notes that if justified by the course of events and if there is a unanimous opinion of the Committee, the possibility of the Committee submitting more than one request is not excluded. In this case, reference is also made to Rule 27.4. According to Rule 51.1, debates can be held on an issue not included in the draft agenda at the request of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the relevant Committee, one or several political groups, or twenty or more members of the Assembly or their deputies.
In general, the decision-making process of the Bureau and its presentation to the Assembly regarding the application of PACE's procedural rules is complex and open to justified exceptions. One of the main criteria for the Bureau to choose the urgent procedure is a specific moment that justifies the relevance of the topic, whether it is a new issue or an ongoing issue that has reached a critical point in the political, social, or economic context. Azerbaijan's failure, as a member state, to fulfill its obligations or even its open and ongoing refusal to do so, as well as the deteriorating human rights situation, are the main factors that require the application of the urgent procedure. The decision to urgently discuss the worsening situation in Azerbaijan regarding human rights, the rule of law, and democracy was made by a two-thirds majority of the Bureau members, and this should be perceived as a serious political gesture with potential legal consequences.
Question: The information states: "Recommendations will be made regarding measures to be taken against Azerbaijan for failing to fulfill its obligations to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe." What measures can be taken against Azerbaijan?
Answer: If a member state of the Council of Europe (CoE) does not fulfill its legal obligations, the Committee of Ministers can implement several measures: According to Article 8 (Suspension of rights), if a member state seriously violates Article 3 (which embodies the principles of the rule of law and human rights), the Committee of Ministers can suspend the country's representation rights and demand its withdrawal. If the member state does not comply with the withdrawal request, the Committee of Ministers can decide to suspend its membership in the Council of Europe from the specified date. Additionally, according to Article 9, if a member state does not fulfill its financial obligations, the Committee of Ministers can suspend its right to representation in the Committee and the Consultative Assembly until these obligations are fulfilled.
These measures ensure that member states adhere to their obligations and the principles of the Council of Europe. The Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly, as noted in various articles and resolutions, can consult and make recommendations on addressing the issue of refusal to cooperate. The Committee of Ministers can also take appropriate measures to consult with international non-governmental organizations working on issues within the scope of the Council of Europe's mandate.
Question: A new wave of tension in Azerbaijan-PACE relations arose after official Baku banned deputies who voted for the suspension of the delegation's mandate of Azerbaijan earlier this year. If PACE now takes any further measures, won't this exacerbate the tension even more?
Answer: First of all, I would like to remind you that the Council of Europe is a leading human rights organization established to promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Europe and beyond. Membership in the organization is a voluntary commitment for states located in the European political space, and it is an international politico-legal platform that cannot simply be renounced. Azerbaijan was admitted as a member in 2001, voluntarily undertaking commitments in the fields of human rights, the rule of law, and cooperation in political, social, and economic rights. While the first years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe developed positively, subsequent stages of cooperation saw and continue to see persistent and substantial problems.
Currently, the issues in cooperation between the country and the organization have worsened, leading to an undesirable crisis situation. Individuals classified as political prisoners, who found themselves in detention without ensuring the rule of law, were previously released in small groups through amnesty and then through the pardon mechanism. However, this problem has not been resolved systematically or permanently, despite constant demands and appeals from the Council of Europe and other international organizations. The practice of political imprisonment has not been discontinued. Recent pardon decrees, with some exceptions, did not extend to individuals classified as political prisoners, which further exacerbated the government's approach to this issue.
The authorities of Azerbaijan have consistently avoided cooperation with the Council of Europe's rapporteurs on political prisoners — first Christoph Strasser, and then Sunna Thorildur — and have continuously created obstacles for their visits within the framework of their mandates. During the visits of the latter rapporteurs, who monitored Azerbaijan's compliance with its obligations to the Parliamentary Assembly, necessary cooperation was not provided. Currently, Azerbaijan leads the list of member states that perform worst in implementing the European Court of Human Rights' decisions, with 75% of the decisions regarding the country remaining unenforced.
Last year, Azerbaijan completely ceased its already weak cooperation with the Committee of the Council of Europe against Torture (CPT), which monitors and assesses the implementation of the absolute right not to be subjected to torture (Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights) in member states. One of the priority issues within the scope of the Council of Europe's mandate is the regular observation of elections in member states, with short-term missions being sent under the auspices of OSCE's long-term observation. Azerbaijan excluded the Council of Europe from invitations to international observation missions for the last two election campaigns, leading to a deadlock in cooperation in this area and non-fulfillment of legal obligations.
It should also be noted that a prepared and accepted 219-page report by international experts years ago titled "Corruption in the Council of Europe" vividly exposed Azerbaijan's irrefutable negative practices within the organization, further damaging the country's already poor image in terms of transparency and human rights.
PACE's refusal earlier this year to confirm the mandate of Azerbaijan's delegation for the current year was the first necessary and inevitable step of the continent's largest human rights organization in response to Azerbaijan's long-standing evasion and even refusal, as a member state of this organization, to fulfill its obligations, as mentioned above. The goal is to ensure substantial positive changes in Azerbaijan's behavior and to facilitate its full return to this major platform. To improve relations, it would be sufficient for Azerbaijan to make a high-level political statement confirming its commitment to its obligations. Of course, this demonstration of political will should have been confirmed by the necessary practical steps towards fulfilling these obligations. However, instead, actions were taken that further exacerbated the tension. A few months after PACE's decision earlier this year, Azerbaijan declared 76 deputies who voted for not confirming the mandate of Azerbaijan's delegation as persona non grata and announced a ban on their entry into the country. This indicates that, despite expectations of a positive dynamic from Azerbaijan, the country is not ready for it.
Question: Ilham Aliyev stated in Italy that the ban on Azerbaijan's membership in PACE will be lifted as soon as Azerbaijan returns to the organization. At this time, extraordinary parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan, for which the Council of Europe observation mission was not invited. OSCE/ODIHR did not give a positive assessment of the elections. Do you think PACE will recognize a delegation from Azerbaijan consisting of newly elected deputies?
Answer: To confirm the mandate of the delegation in PACE before the expiration of one year, several discussions were held in the Committee of Ministers. The unanimous position was that Azerbaijan should begin to take the necessary steps gradually. Considering that Azerbaijan has not taken any necessary steps on the issues listed in the "Corruption in the Council of Europe" report and that last year it completely ceased cooperation with the Committee against Torture (CPT), a critically important body of the Council of Europe, the situation has only worsened. Moreover, PACE was not invited to observe the extraordinary presidential elections, which is a legal obligation of Azerbaijan. These actions are the reason why the delegation's mandate in PACE was not confirmed.
Contrary to expectations of a positive dynamic in relations, Azerbaijan has not taken the necessary steps, and its refusal to invite PACE observation missions to the extraordinary parliamentary elections indicates that Azerbaijan still lacks high-level political will. Yes, the preliminary report of ODIHR/OSCE on the elections was objective and critical, and the final report, which will be published in about two months, will provide a more detailed picture of the elections and post-election processes. It is expected that the final assessment will also be negative.
Question: Who benefits from the deterioration of relations with the Council of Europe? Who gains from this?
Answer: The deterioration of relations with the Council of Europe is certainly not in the organization's interests, and considering the changing backdrop of not so distant regional and global processes, it should also not be in Azerbaijan's interests. The only party that seems to benefit from the deterioration of relations is Russia, which has burned bridges with the West, including the Council of Europe, and is interested in contradictions, crises, and conflicts in relations between Western countries and regional states while pursuing ambitions of alternative regional and global alliances.
Question: What steps should both sides take to return relations to normal?
Answer: The key to improving relations lies in Azerbaijan's hands. The first step could be a political statement of goodwill. Then, cooperation with the Council of Europe's CPT can be quickly restored, and the mistaken political decision to ban PACE members from entering the country can be revoked. At the same time, Azerbaijan's delegation's mandate in PACE will be restored, I am sure of it. Let us take into account that the Council of Europe stated in January that it had no choice but to make such a decision, as the member state did not respect the organization's values, and also stated that it is interested in Azerbaijan's swift return.
It is disappointing that a country that has significant human rights obligations to the international organizations of which it is a member, cooperates with such an important global partner as the European Union in the fields of energy security, regional communications, and other strategic areas, as well as claims participation in shaping regional peace and security and economic cooperation architecture, has 303 political prisoners. This fact has been repeatedly emphasized in new international reports and continues to damage the country's image.
Hosting COP29 (Conference of the Parties) on human rights and climate change by Azerbaijan presents both opportunities and challenges. However, it is regrettable that in Azerbaijan, which will host this major event, the human rights situation is deteriorating, and there is a lack of a free and effective civil society environment. It is crucial that by November, when this grand event will take place, political prisoners are released, politically motivated persecutions are ceased, and this issue is resolved systematically and sustainably, along with improving the legislative and practical environment for a free civil society.
Aliyev’s Parliamentary Priorities: Army, Security, Sovereignty
In his speech to the Milli Majlis on September 23, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities: strengthening its army, securing its borders, and preserving its sovereignty. His warnings to Armenia and its foreign backers underscored the challenges Azerbaijan faces in achieving lasting peace in the region. Nonetheless, his focus on self-reliance, economic diversification, and reconstruction paints a picture of a country determined to move forward despite the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding it. As Aliyev said, "Azerbaijan has long established itself as a worthy and proud state."
Aliyev’s address, delivered at the inaugural session of the seventh convocation of the country's parliament, served as a reminder of Azerbaijan’s turbulent past and its evolving present in the South Caucasus.
“The Second Karabakh War and the complete restoration of our sovereignty is a historical event on a global scale,” Aliyev declared, setting the tone for a speech imbued with nationalism and a sense of accomplishment. He emphasized that the return of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, territories claimed by Armenia for decades, not only altered Azerbaijan’s international standing but also laid the foundation for what he called “new opportunities and new horizons for the country.”
Military Strength as the Cornerstone
A key theme of Aliyev’s address was Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to military power. “Without our military power, we will not succeed in any plane—neither economic nor political,” he stated, noting that Azerbaijan’s military strength was crucial in ending the occupation of Karabakh. Aliyev went on to announce plans to further develop the country’s military-industrial complex, emphasizing investments in local defense production and cooperation with foreign partners to modernize military capabilities.
He also issued a stern warning to Armenia, accusing its leadership of fostering revanchist sentiments. “Revanchist forces are rising in Armenia... They do not want to come to terms with the consequences of the second Karabakh War,” Aliyev noted. This, combined with international support for Armenia, was a recurring concern throughout his speech. “We all see that unfounded accusations and double standards continue to be leveled against us,” he added, suggesting that foreign powers are conspiring to undermine Azerbaijan’s hard-won gains.
Geopolitical Risks and Border Security
Aliyev’s focus extended beyond Karabakh to Azerbaijan’s borders, which he described as critical zones of potential conflict. “We are strengthening our positions on the conditional border [with Armenia], because any provocation from Armenia can be expected at any moment,” he warned. Aliyev pointed out that Armenia, with support from Western countries, is amassing weapons and conducting joint military exercises. He specifically named France and the United States, accusing them of arming Armenia as part of broader efforts to pressure Azerbaijan.
Aliyev also linked national security with border protection, explaining the rationale behind Azerbaijan’s decision to keep its land borders closed. “The closure of our land borders in recent years has saved us from great disasters,” he stated, calling the measure essential for maintaining internal stability.
Reconstruction and Economic Independence
In his speech, the president also touched on the extensive reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, where infrastructure projects are progressing rapidly. Aliyev noted that 19 billion manats had already been allocated for the restoration of these regions, including the construction of roads, tunnels, bridges, and social facilities. However, Aliyev lamented the lack of international support for these efforts, noting that only “brotherly states” like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan had contributed, while donor organizations remained indifferent.
This emphasis on self-reliance extended to economic policy, where Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s low external debt and diversified growth in the non-oil sector. “Our economy grew by more than four percent, while the non-oil sector grew by seven percent,” Aliyev stated, pointing to the country’s resilience despite external challenges.
Challenges in Peace Negotiations with Armenia
Despite Azerbaijan’s military and diplomatic victories, Aliyev expressed frustration over the stalled peace negotiations with Armenia. “We see that Armenia is artificially delaying this issue,” he said, referring to the peace process that began after the second Karabakh War. He accused Armenia of time-extension tactics and of excluding important provisions from the peace treaty. Aliyev’s skepticism regarding Armenia’s commitment to peace was palpable, as he warned that any failure to normalize relations would have dire consequences for regional security.
Foreign Policy and International Relations
In the latter part of his speech, Aliyev touched on Azerbaijan’s evolving foreign policy, which he described as more independent and assertive following the Karabakh victory. “We have never done anything against anyone, we have never interfered with anyone. But we have also taught those who wanted to interfere in our affairs every time so that they would not do it,” he said. Aliyev’s remarks hinted at a growing rift with Western countries, particularly those critical of Azerbaijan’s handling of the Karabakh conflict. Nonetheless, he noted that Azerbaijan’s international standing had significantly improved, as evidenced by the unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan in 2024.
