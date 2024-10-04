US lawmakers asked Secretary of State to press Azerbaijan to release political prisoners
US lawmakers asked Secretary of State to press Azerbaijan to release political prisoners
Nearly 60 US lawmakers on Thursday asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to uphold human rights protections and release political prisoners ahead of the COP29 climate summit that will be held in its capital Baku next month.
The lawmakers, which include 10 senators and 48 representatives, urged Blinken to force Azerbaijan to take "tangible measures" to free political prisoners and condemn provocative statements against adversary Armenia, which "run the risk of undermining peace negotiations" after it retook full control of the disputed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The COP29 Azerbaijani presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We urge the State Department to press for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, hostages, and POWs, including ethnic Armenians, to enable a more conducive environment for successful diplomacy at COP29," the letter said.
At last year's COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Azerbaijan announced it would host the next round of UN negotiations after it reached an agreement with Armenia that assured it would not face the threat of an Armenian veto, prompting criticism by human rights groups and relatives of government critics jailed by the country.
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 18:08
The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:49
On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:19
Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
Leave a review