CBA developed ‘Rules on Sustainable Capital Requirements for Investment Company’

In the ‘National Action Plan for Strengthening the Anti-Corruption Fight for 2022-2026’, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released a report on the implementation of the 2023 work plan for the implementation of appropriate measures.

The document said that the organisation has developed ‘Rules on Sustainable Capital Requirements for Investment Company’.

The rules are designed to strengthen transparency in the private sector, improve capital adequacy requirements in market, credit and operational risks of investment company activities in line with international practices. Finalization work on the project is currently underway.