Activist on hunger strike in detention has lost his legs

Public activist, group I disabled person Famil Khalilov, who has been on hunger strike in pre-trial detention centre for 77 days, has lost his legs. ‘He cannot move and has lost 36 kg in weight. This was reported to 'Voice of America radio' on 29 October by his wife Kichikkhanim Khalilova after visiting her husband held in the sanitary-medical department of Baku pre-trial detention centre No.1.

According to her, Famil is suffering from acute pains in his stomach and head. Nevertheless, he intends to continue his hunger strike to the end.

Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said that the trial of Famil Khalilov was postponed until 28 November, after COP29.

Famil Khalilov has been on hunger strike since 15 August in protest against his ‘illegal arrest’ on 2 May this year on charges of manufacturing, transporting drugs on a large scale with intent to sell). He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Those close to the activist claim that Famil was active on social networks and demanded respect for human rights and criticised the policy of the authorities.

On 29 August, Khalilov's trial began in the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, which has been postponed several times.

Khalilov suffers from cerebral palsy and his hands are paralysed. He typed his posts in social networks with his toes.