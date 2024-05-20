    • flag_AZ
CBA: Trend of concentration in banking sector weakens

CBA: Trend of concentration in banking sector weakens

CBA: Trend of concentration in banking sector weakens

The document notes that the concentration trend in the country's banking sector has weakened.

Thus, last year the market share of 3 banks (‘International Bank of Azerbaijan", "Kapitalbank" and "Pashabank"’) dropped by 2 percentage points to 63%. However, the market share of the loan portfolio of these banks rose by 4 percentage points to 52%, while the market share of the deposit portfolio dropped by 4 percentage points to 66%.

‘The CBA always keeps a close watch on concentration,’ the report said.

Finance

