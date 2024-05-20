"Bright memory of Raisi will live in our hearts’ - Ilham Aliyev
"Bright memory of Raisi will live in our hearts’ - Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian and other officials in a helicopter crash in northern Iran.
We are deeply shocked by the news of the bereavement that has befallen brotherly Iran, the message said.
In the person of President Raisi, ‘the people of Iran have lost an outstanding statesman who served his country with dedication and devotion throughout his life. Bright memory of him will always live in our hearts".
Aliyev wished "on this sorrowful day the patience to the brotherly people of Iran", and noted that he shares the grief of Iranians. ‘On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to your entire nation,"’ the message said.
Politics
-
- 20 May 2024, 18:02
By order of the Head of state, Shahin Bayramov (1979) was appointed rector of the Karabakh University, located in the city of Khankendi. Until now, he has worked as the rector of Mingachevir State University.
-
Activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev, who has been on a dry hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center in the village of Umbaki since May 15, stopped his hunger strike today, his wife Shahnaz Aliyeva told Turan.
-
The head of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade, sent a message to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the death of the Iranian president. "The news of the tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash deeply shocked me.
-
- 20 May 2024, 15:47
Rescue efforts have been completed at the site of the helicopter crash of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.
Leave a review