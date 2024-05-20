"Bright memory of Raisi will live in our hearts’ - Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian and other officials in a helicopter crash in northern Iran.

We are deeply shocked by the news of the bereavement that has befallen brotherly Iran, the message said.

In the person of President Raisi, ‘the people of Iran have lost an outstanding statesman who served his country with dedication and devotion throughout his life. Bright memory of him will always live in our hearts".

Aliyev wished "on this sorrowful day the patience to the brotherly people of Iran", and noted that he shares the grief of Iranians. ‘On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to your entire nation,"’ the message said.