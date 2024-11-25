Central Bank of Azerbaijan looking for insurer
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is holding an open tender for insurance of fixed assets. This is reported on the unified internet portal of state procurement.
According to the information, a fee for participation in the tender is AZN 350.
Claimants can submit their proposals until 10 December to the address: 90 Rashid Beybutov street, Baku city, Nasimi district.
Bids will be considered on 10 December at 17:00 at the specified address.
