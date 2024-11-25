Joint exercises between IRGC and Azerbaijani special forces

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that its ground forces started joint military exercises with the Azerbaijani Army in northwestern Iran.

According to IRNA news agency, the four-day exercise titled ‘Joint Exercise Araz’ began on Sunday morning.

The exercise involves special forces units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the border region of Aslan Duz, Ardabil province.

‘The exercise is aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in combating illegal organised armed groups.

The exercise is also aimed at strengthening joint border security, military capabilities and defence cooperation at tactical and operational levels in accord with previously reached agreements,’ the report said.