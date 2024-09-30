The chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleymenov
Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan arrives in Azerbaijan
A delegation headed by the chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleymenov visited Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Within the visit, CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov received the delegation of Kazakhstan, the report says. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the level of existing ties between the central banks of both countries, highly appreciated the recent sustainable development rates, held a wide exchange of views on the current macroeconomic situation, monetary policy, payment systems, modern financial technologies and other areas.
It is worth reminding that last year a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two structures. The document provides for expansion of cooperation in the field of monetary policy, financial sector, payment systems and financial technologies, exchange of experience and information, as well as organisation of bilateral visits.
