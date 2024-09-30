22 illegal migrants detained while attempting to illegally cross Azerbaijani border

On 24, 26 and 27 September Azerbaijani border guards detained citizens of Algeria (3 persons) and Pakistan (19 persons) who tried to illegally cross the borders of Azerbaijan.

The first case was recorded on the territory of ‘Shamkir’ border guard station when an Algerian man Abdulkader Ben Bahi tried to cross from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

The second case was recorded two days later, when again two Algerians tried to cross illegally from Azerbaijan to Russia on the territory of ‘Khudat’ border guard post.

On the evening of 26th and 27th September 19 citizens of Pakistan tried to illegally cross to Georgia on the territory of ‘Zagatala’ border guard station.

The investigation revealed that the detainees officially arrived in Azerbaijan and intended to illegally migrate to one of the European countries by violating the state border.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan informs that operative-search measures are ongoing to identify the channel of illegal migration.