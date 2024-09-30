Political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli attacked in France

Azerbaijani political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli, who lives in France, was attacked by unknown persons on 29 September.

At seven o'clock in the morning, three unknown masked men broke into his flat in the city of Mulhouse through the window, his relatives said.

One of the attackers stabbed him multiple times, while the other two stood at the door.

Iskenderli defended himself and most of the blows came to his arm. However, several of the blows hit him in the head. Despite his injuries, Iskenderli managed to push the attacker out and call the police.

Hei was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.The attackers wore masks and did not speak, so the victim does not know what nationality they were.

It is worth recalling that Iskenderli had also been attacked two years ago and police found that it was the work of local criminal groups. Iskenderli believes the order came from the Azerbaijani authorities.

Note that Vidadi Iskenderli is known for his harsh and emotional criticism of the authorities on social media. However, he often makes unethical, insulting statements.

Iskenderli was engaged in opposition activities in Azerbaijan, was arrested and convicted. About 10 years ago, he emigrated to France.