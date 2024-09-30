Rally in defence of Iqbal Abilov in Strasbourg

Today in Strasbourg, a protest in defence of Iqbal Abilov, a researcher of Talysh culture arrested in Azerbaijan, took place in front of the Palais de l'Europe.

The action was organised by Abilov's friends and colleagues and was timed to coincide with the opening of the PACE autumn session.

Recall that ‘Iqbal Abilov was engaged in social sciences. He was also an active member of the Talysh diaspora in Belarus. He researched the cultures of the Talysh, an ethnic minority in Azerbaijan,’ Elena Karol, one of the participants in the action, told Turan correspondent.

‘Azerbaijan saw his scientific activities as a threat to the integrity of the state and he was accused of state treason. However, scientific research has nothing to do with politics and our efforts are aimed at drawing attention to this case,’ she continued.

According to her, Abilov has contributed to the research of not only Talysh culture, but also the culture of Azerbaijan in general. ‘Therefore, we call on the Azerbaijani authorities to release Iqbal,’ she said.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.

Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activity.

A large group of scientists from around the world have appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership to assist in Abilov's release.