“CPM-Invest” investment company incurred losses of AZN 23,000 for first six months

"CPM-Invest” investment company has published financial indices for the first half of 2024.

For January-June the financial structure incurred a loss of AZN 23, 000 (the same period of the last year it finished with a profit of AZN 419, 000).

As of the beginning of July this year, the assets of “CPM-Invest” amounted to AZN 26.6 million, 4.3 times more than at the beginning of July last year. Liabilities of the investment company amounted to AZN 25 million (5.95 times more), balance sheet capital - AZN 1.6 million (18.9% less), including authorized capital - AZN 0.8 million (2 times more).