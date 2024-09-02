American teaches Armenians to prepare bombs and use them against Azerbaijani diplomats
In the United States, 21-year-old Aram Brunson (an ethnic Armenian) has been charged with making bombs and blowing up a student dormitory in Chicago, where he was living. Brunson was previously a permanent resident of Yerevan, Armenia.
According to the indictment documents, Brunson's bomb-making activities were related to his desire to use them against Azerbaijanis who were threatening Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh. This is stated in the report of ABC TV channel, with reference to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Brunson came to the attention of Chicago law enforcement in January 2023 after he set off an explosion in his dorm room at the University of Chicago. Law enforcement discovered that Brunson was constructing a black powder device and accidentally detonated it. At the time, he said he meant it as a joke.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Brunson was trying to engage in terrorism in support of Armenians. Brunson made videos teaching others how to make explosive devices and plant them on doors and tables. His internet searches also revealed that he planned terrorist attacks against foreign diplomatic facilities in the United States.
In August 2023, as Brunson was leaving Boston for Armenia, an explosive alarm went off in his bags. During a search of his home in Newton, a detailed recipe for making this explosive was found.
Each of the charges provides a punishment of up to five years in prison, three years of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.
2 September 2024 12:00
Politics
2 September 2024, 21:02
Vafa Naghi shared details of the elections in the Neftchala district with Turan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported the recovery of 84 votes cast by voters in the 70th Neftchala constituency in favor of Vafa Naghi, which had previously been incorrectly recorded for another candidate, and added these votes back in favor of Vafa Naghi.
2 September 2024, 17:26
President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to the Kalbajar region.
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
1 comment
Elvis
2024-09-02
Странно что этот чернокожий, на армян не похожий решил стать дашнаком. Лучше бы занялся борьбой против дискриминации чернокожего населения.