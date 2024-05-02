Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan up by 27%

As of the end of April 2024 the Central Bank of Azerbaijan had foreign currency reserves in the amount of 11,660.8 million US dollars. This is reported on the website of the structure.

According to the data, this is up by 0.1% from the end of March.

Note that the the CBA's foreign exchange reserves are up by 0.4% as compared to the end of the last year and by 26.9% over the last year.