Russia Using Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War, U.S. Says
The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of breaching the global ban on chemical weapons by deploying the choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops and using riot control agents as a method of warfare in Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
“The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident, and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield,” the State Department said in a statement, announcing new sanctions against entities linked to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Chloropicrin was used in large quantities during World War I, and is listed as a banned choking agent by the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
In addition to chloropicrin, Russian forces have used grenades loaded with CS and CN gasses, the Ukrainian military says. At least 500 Ukrainian soldiers have been treated for exposure to toxic substances and one was killed by suffocating on tear gas.
The State Department also determined that Russia has breached the CWC's prohibition on the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare. Washington moves on to sanction three Russian state entities linked to Moscow's chemical and biological weapons programs, including a specialized military unit that facilitated the use of chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops.
Four Russian companies that support the three entities were also sanctioned by the State Department. Separately, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on three entities and two individuals involved in purchasing items for Russian military institutes involved in the country's chemical and biological weapons programs.
- 2 May 2024, 17:49
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
