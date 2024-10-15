'Kapitalbank' earns 166 million manats of net profit in 9 months
'Kapitalbank' earns 166 million manats of net profit in 9 months
'Kapitalbank' announced its financial indices for January-September 2024.
In the reviewed period, the bank earned 166.1 million manats of net profit, which is down by 8.8% from the same period of the last year.
As of the beginning of October this year the 'Kapitalbank's assets amounted to 21.5% more than at the beginning of October last year - 10,277,3 million manats, including the net loan portfolio of 31.2% more - 4,572,4 million manats.
At that, the bank's liabilities amounted to 9,370,9 million manats (23.2% more), including the deposit portfolio of 7 937.7 million manats (22.4% more), the book capital of 906.4 million manats (6.1% more), the authorized capital of 265.85 million manats (unchanged).
Finance
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:30
In January-September 2024, the population of Azerbaijan gained nominal income worth AZN 61,587 million. This is reported by the State Statistics Committee.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:17
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has issued a licence to insurance agent 'Ziraatbank Azerbayan' with Turkish capital.
-
- 16 October 2024, 12:28
'Turanbank' has published its financial indices for January-September 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:59
'Pashaabank' has announced its financial results for January-September 2024.
Leave a review