'Kapitalbank' earns 166 million manats of net profit in 9 months

'Kapitalbank' announced its financial indices for January-September 2024.

In the reviewed period, the bank earned 166.1 million manats of net profit, which is down by 8.8% from the same period of the last year.

As of the beginning of October this year the 'Kapitalbank's assets amounted to 21.5% more than at the beginning of October last year - 10,277,3 million manats, including the net loan portfolio of 31.2% more - 4,572,4 million manats.

At that, the bank's liabilities amounted to 9,370,9 million manats (23.2% more), including the deposit portfolio of 7 937.7 million manats (22.4% more), the book capital of 906.4 million manats (6.1% more), the authorized capital of 265.85 million manats (unchanged).