  • Wednesday, 16 October 2024
The news agency Turan
Intense precipitation is expected on Wednesday

On October 16, precipitation will take place throughout Azerbaijan, including Baku. In the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus, Gazakh-Ganja, Sheki-Balakyan, in the Central lowland, Guba-Gusar and Astara-Lyankaryan zones, the rains will be intense.

Snow will fall in the highlands.

This will lead to rising water levels in rivers and short-term mud-flows on mountain rivers.

