Intense precipitation is expected on Wednesday

On October 16, precipitation will take place throughout Azerbaijan, including Baku. In the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus, Gazakh-Ganja, Sheki-Balakyan, in the Central lowland, Guba-Gusar and Astara-Lyankaryan zones, the rains will be intense.

Snow will fall in the highlands.

This will lead to rising water levels in rivers and short-term mud-flows on mountain rivers.