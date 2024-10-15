Intense precipitation is expected on Wednesday
On October 16, precipitation will take place throughout Azerbaijan, including Baku. In the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus, Gazakh-Ganja, Sheki-Balakyan, in the Central lowland, Guba-Gusar and Astara-Lyankaryan zones, the rains will be intense.
Snow will fall in the highlands.
This will lead to rising water levels in rivers and short-term mud-flows on mountain rivers.
16 October 2024
