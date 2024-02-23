"Legion Financial" prepares for placement of shares
On 26 February the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of ordinary, registered, book-entry paper shares of joint stock company "Legion Financial" with the code 1001025464 ISIN in the amount of AZN 95,000.
This is reported by the BSE.
By the decision of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange, 950 shares with nominal value of AZN 100 are included in the standard segment of the market. The securities will be placed by subscription. At that, "Assist Finance" investment company acts as underwriter of the placement.--
